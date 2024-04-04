Eid Al Fitr: 5 must-try recipes for at-home celebrations

Published: Thu 4 Apr 2024, 7:07 PM

Embark on a culinary journey this Eid Al Fitr with a curated collection of recipes bursting with delectable flavours and cherished traditions.

Signature Smoked Black Cod

This smoked black cod embodies the essence of Chinese culinary cuisine, weaving together a tale of tradition and taste. With each tender fillet of cod, delicately fried to golden perfection, and enveloped in a homemade sauce infused with the finest ingredients like dark soy and hoisin, this dish offers a harmonious blend of flavours.

Recipe by Frankie Yang Tao, Executive Chef, Mott 32 Dubai

Ingredients

Black cod

Homemade sauce

Sauce for black cod :

Rock Sugar 180g

LKK dark soy sauce 70g

Water 1.4 kgs

Lkk hoisin sauce 120g

Sesame oil 60g

Mix all ingredients and melt with hot water.

Garnish:

Fried ginger julienne

Red chilli julienne

Coriander cress

Method:

1.Drain the water cod with a cloth, add salt to taste, potato flour, and fry in oil until crisp.

2. Reduce the sauce over high heat until it becomes thick (without adding potato flour), pour in the fried fish fillets and stir-fry before placing on a plate.

3. Add fried ginger and red pepper for decoration, then smoke and serve.

Sikandari Raan

This sumptuous dish features tender leg of lamb marinated in a blend of aromatic spices, yogurt, and zesty lemon juice, and then roasted to perfection for a mouthwatering culinary experience.

By Neeraj Rana, Executive Chef, Bombay Bungalow

Ingredients:

Leg of lamb 1 piece(1.2kg)

Cardamom powder 1/2 tsp

Ginger garlic paste 2 tsp

Yogurt 200ml

Garam masala 2 tbsp

Cumin powder 1 tsp

Coriander powder 1 tbsp

Turmeric powder 1 tsp

Mustard oil 150ml

Dried fenugreek leaves (kastoori methi) 2 tsp

Lemon juice 2 tbsp

Malt vinegar 50ml

Red chili powder 2 tsp

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander 25 gm

Mint fresh 15 gm.

Bay leaves 2 gm

Cardamom green 4 gm

Black cardamom 3 gm

Chaat masala 1tsp

Method:

1.Clean the leg of lamb thoroughly and make deep incisions all over the mutton to allow the marinade to penetrate.

2.Then rub mutton leg with ginger garlic paste, salt, malt vinegar, turmeric powder, and chilli paste.

3.In a large mixing bowl, combine yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, red chili powder, garam masala, turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, lemon juice, and salt, mix it well to make a smooth marinade.

4.Apply the marinade all over the leg of Lamb, making sure to get it into the incisions as well and cover the lamb and let it sit for at least 4-6 hours.

5.Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F).

6.Heat mustard oil in a large, deep pan over medium heat. Once the mustard oil is hot, put mutton leg to the pan and sear it on all sides until lightly browned. This step will help seal in the flavours and juices.

7.Place the seared lamb to a baking tray add all whole spices, fresh coriander, fresh mint and 2 litres of water as well (water will not let the lamb burn; rather it will help in cooking it very well), place it in the preheated oven.

8.Roast the leg of lamb for about 1-1.5 hours, or until it is cooked through, once the lamb is cooked, remove it from the oven and let cool it down.

9. Then marinate again with tandoori marination (yogurt, red chilli powder, salt, garam masala, chaat masala, kasoori methi powder, lemon juice) and cooked 7 to 8 minutes in tandoor to give final smoky and juicy taste.

10.Serve the Sikandari Raan on top of laying down naan with dal makhani and biryani rice along with coriander naan.

Enjoy your delicious Sikandari Raan.

Grilled Lamb Chops

Savour the succulent delight of tender lamb racks, infused with aromatic black pepper and complemented by homemade white beans, sweet potato puree, and a medley of fresh vegetables, create a tantalising culinary symphony for the senses.

By Rizwan Qureshi, Head Chef of SĀN Beach, Dubai

Ingredients:

Lamb rack 250gm

Homemade white beans 250gm

Sweet potato puree 50gm

Parsley fresh chopped 5gm

Black pepper whole 2gm

Tomato 50gm

Carrot 20gm

Lamb meat minced 120gm

Thyme 3gm

Cress sorrel

Salt 3 gm

Butter 30 gm

Lamb

Method:

Take the lamb rack and cut into 4 pieces, removing the trimmings. Marinate the lamb chops with olive oil, garlic, rosemary, thyme, salt and pepper for 3 hours. The lamb chops are ready for grill to your preference.

White beans

Method:

First, soak the white beans in the water overnight. During the meal prep take a pot and boil the beans adding bay leaves. As the beans are boiling, take another pan add butter to melt then add lamb meat mince and cook it until all the fat has melted, after that add garlic and white onion, carrot, tomato, fresh thyme and sauté. Then add the white beans and cook for another 15 minutes. Make sure to taste the beans are cooked through. Add fresh chopped parsley and remove the pot from heat.

Sweet Potato Puree

Method:

Peel the sweet potatoes. Take a pot, fill with water adding the sweet potatoes and star anise. Bring the pot to a boil, once the sweet potatoes are fully cooked remove from the pot and blend to a smooth consistency.

Plating:

Take a warm plate, layer with the white beans and add the grilled lamb chops in the middle of the plate. Then add the sweet potato puree using a squeeze bottle on the top of the beans. To complete the dish, garnish with cress sorrel leaves on top of sweet puree, sprinkle the rest of the dish with chives.

Vimto Mojito

Elevate your meal by indulging in a refreshing Vimto Mojito.

By nutritionists at NutriCal

Ingredients:

4-5 fresh mint leaves

1/2 tablespoon lime juice

1/2 tablespoon simple syrup (adjust to taste)

1 ounce Vimto syrup

Ice cubes

Club soda

Lime slice and mint sprig for garnish

Method:

1. In a glass, muddle the fresh mint leaves with lime juice and simple syrup.

2. Add Vimto syrup and stir to combine.

3. Fill the glass with ice cubes.

4. Top up with club soda.

5. Garnish with a lime slice and mint sprig.

6. Stir gently and enjoy your refreshing Vimto mojito.

Luqaimat

Indulge in these heavenly delights that embody the sweet sensation of Ramadan.

From nutritionists at NutriCal

Ingredients:

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

Pinch of instant yeast

Pinch of salt

1 tablespoon yogurt

Water (as needed)

Vegetable oil for frying

Honey or sugar syrup for dipping (optional)

Method:

1. Mix flour, yeast, salt, and yogurt in a bowl.

2. Add water gradually to form a thick batter.

3. Let the batter rest for 1 hour.

4. Heat oil in a pan and drop small spoonfuls of batter into it.

5. Fry until golden brown and crispy

6. Drain excess oil and serve warm with honey or sugar syrup.

7. Enjoy your easy and delicious single portion of Luqaimat.

