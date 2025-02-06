Ranveer Brar's culinary journey from India’s streets to the heart of Dubai

From mastering the secrets of kebab-making on the streets of Lucknow to becoming one of Dubai’s most celebrated chefs, Ranveer Brar has redefined Indian cuisine on a global stage. As the master chef of the Kashkan restaurant in Dubai’s Festival City Mall, he blends tradition with creativity, showcasing the diversity of Indian flavours. Beyond the kitchen, Brar has also starred in films, including the mystery thriller The Buckingham Murders, adding another layer to his career. Excerpts from an interview:

Your culinary journey has taken you from India to Dubai. What inspired your approach to cooking along the way?

When you fall in love with your medium of expression—food, in my case—there’s no looking back. Every venture I take on becomes a new way to tell a story.

I started living with a kebab vendor, Munir Ustad, whom I used to visit during my school days. I became his assistant. He wasn’t a conventional teacher—you had to observe and learn on your own. That, combined with exploring the food of Lucknow, where every dish comes with a story, ignited my culinary passion.

Travelling has also been a huge influence. I love uncovering food stories and learning how demographics and culture shape ingredients and dishes. These experiences are what I hope to share through my food.

How have India’s regional flavours shaped your cooking, especially in a multicultural city like Dubai?

My restaurant, Kashkan, symbolises the culinary journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. India’s regions are so diverse, each with its own distinct and rich flavour profile. I wanted to share these flavours in my own way, and Dubai, with its multicultural vibe, felt like the perfect platform to do so.

What was it like transitioning from India’s food scene to a global stage, particularly in Dubai?

I had already entered the global stage with my first restaurant in Boston in 2004. Dubai, however, required a recalibration—understanding the market and positioning Kashkan to appeal to the city's unique blend of cultures and expectations. It’s about staying true to Indian roots while innovating to resonate globally.

What’s next for you and the Kashkan brand?