Michelin-starred meals for Dh69 in Dubai: Last chance for residents to enjoy gourmet dishes on a budget

Images used for illustrative purpose. Photos: File

It is the last weekend for Dubai residents to try out some of the finest restaurants in the city at very economical prices. The 10-day Summer Restaurant Week (SRW), which ends on September 3, gives food lovers the chance to enjoy signature menus at Michelin-starred restaurants and other popular eateries at prices ranging from Dh69 to Dh150.

A part of this year’s Dubai Summer Surprise programme, the event celebrates the city’s diverse and dynamic dining scene. Serving up lunch deals for Dh95 and signature dinner dishes at Dh150, the SRW is a firm favourite among food lovers in the city. Select venues are also offering delectable breakfast menus priced at just Dh69.

One of the restaurants offering the breakfast menu is Italian eatery Vince Ristorante located in JBR. According to a restaurant spokesperson, the campaign has seen a tremendous response from diners and had brought in several new customers.

New places to try

Dubai resident Aruba Khalid loves to explore new restaurants in the city. Earlier this week, she dined at the Michelin-starred restaurant 11 Woodfire for the first time and tried out the signature menu. “A friend asked me if I wanted to try it out because they have a dinner menu for Dh150,” she said. “Even though I had heard about the restaurant, I had never gotten around to trying it. So this was a good chance to do so.”

Photo: Supplied

She said she thoroughly enjoyed the meal and already had plans to return. “I want to bring my husband and come back here,” she said. “I am glad that I got to try this place out on a budget.”

Photo: Supplied

The expansive list of restaurants has been carefully curated by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and according to a spokesperson, drew unprecedented interest from restaurants. “We have over 60 participating restaurants this year,” said Sara Sultan Yousuf Hassan Janahi, senior manager of events planning. “This is the highest number of participation we have ever had. These restaurants are partners of ours and continue to associate with us throughout the year.”