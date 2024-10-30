How to make Diwali desserts without sugar

Khajoor-Anjeer Festive Rolls

A Sweet Celebration of Dates and Figs

Ingredients:

•1 teaspoon ghee (clarified butter)

•18-20 dates (khajoor), pitted

•6-8 dried figs (anjeer)

•1/3 cup mixed nuts, dry roasted (such as cashews and almonds)

Instructions:

1.Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and dry roast the cashews and almonds until fragrant and lightly golden. Remove from heat and allow them to cool. Once cooled, chop or coarsely grind the roasted nuts.

2. In the same pan, melt the ghee on low heat. Add the pitted dates and dried figs, sautéing them for 2-3 minutes until they soften. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly.

3.Once cooled, transfer the softened dates and figs into a food processor and pulse until a coarse paste forms. Alternatively, you can hand chop the mixture if you prefer a chunkier texture.

4.In a large mixing bowl, combine the date-fig paste with the roasted nuts. Mix well and knead the mixture into a smooth, cohesive dough.

5.Shape the dough into a cylindrical log. Using a sharp knife, cut the roll into even slices, creating bite-sized rolls.

6.These nutritious, sugar-free rolls can be stored in an airtight container for up to one week, making them a perfect festive treat to share during Diwali.

Tip:

For an extra festive touch, roll the slices in desiccated coconut or finely chopped pistachios for added texture and a pop of color.

Nutrition info

Calories: 151kcal

Carbohydrates: 27g

Protein: 2g

Fat: 5g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 2mg

Sodium: 2mg

Potassium: 302mg

Fibre: 4g

Sugar: 21g

Vitamin A: 74IU

Vitamin C: 1mg

Til Gur Chikki

A Traditional Sesame and Jaggery Delight

Ingredients:

•1 cup sesame seeds (til)

•¼ cup + 1 tablespoon jaggery (gur) or Monkfruit fine sugar

•1 teaspoon ghee (clarified butter) + extra for greasing

Instructions:

1.Grease a flat surface or the back of a large plate, as well as a rolling pin, with ghee. Set aside for later use.

2.Heat a broad pan over low to medium heat. Add the sesame seeds and dry roast them, stirring constantly for about 5-6 minutes, until they turn golden and aromatic. Stirring is essential to avoid burning. Once done, remove from the pan and allow them to cool slightly.

3.In the same pan, heat 1 teaspoon of ghee over medium heat. Once melted, reduce the flame to low and add the jaggery. Stir continuously until the jaggery melts and thickens. You’ll notice the jaggery changing color to a deeper hue.

4.To ensure the syrup is ready, drop a small portion of it into a bowl of cold water. If the drop hardens into a brittle form that easily snaps, the syrup is perfect. If it remains sticky or chewy, continue cooking for another minute or two and recheck the consistency.

5.Once the syrup is ready, quickly stir in the roasted sesame seeds, ensuring they are evenly coated with the jaggery mixture. Immediately pour the mixture onto the greased surface.

6.Using the greased rolling pin, flatten the mixture into an even layer while it’s still hot. With a sharp knife, score it into square or rectangular pieces.

7.Allow the chikki to cool completely before breaking it along the scored lines. Store the crispy Til Gur Chikki in an airtight container for up to a week.

Tip:

For added flavour, you can sprinkle a pinch of cardamom powder or garnish with chopped pistachios before the chikki cools.

Nutrition info

Calories: 272kcal

Carbohydrates: 18g

Protein: 10g

Fat: 19g

Saturated Fat: 4g

Cholesterol: 3mg

Sodium: 8mg

Potassium: 272mg

Fibre: 3g

Sugar: 13g

Calcium: 43mg

Iron: 2mg

Shuddh Kaju Katli

Photo by Shihab

A Pure and Guilt-Free Cashew Delight

Ingredients:

•2 cups cashews

•1 tablespoon ghee (clarified butter)

•2 tablespoons raw honey

Instructions:

1.Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F). Spread 2 cups of cashews on a baking tray and roast them for about 5 minutes, or until they are lightly golden and fragrant. Be careful not to over-roast, as cashews burn easily. Allow them to cool completely.

2.Once the cashews have cooled, transfer them to a food processor. Add 1 tablespoon of ghee and blend until the cashews turn into a smooth, thick cashew butter. This process may take a few minutes, so be patient and scrape down the sides as needed.

3. Add 2 tablespoons of raw honey to the cashew butter and continue processing until the mixture forms a soft dough. The honey not only sweetens the katli naturally but also helps bind the mixture into a dough-like consistency.

4.Remove the dough from the processor and place it onto a flat, greased surface. Using your hands or a rolling pin, flatten the dough to about ¼ inch thickness. You can then cut the flattened dough into traditional diamond-shaped pieces using a sharp knife.

5.Your sugar-free Shuddh Kaju Katli is now ready to serve! Store the pieces in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week, and enjoy them as a guilt-free Diwali treat.

Nutrition info (Per Serving, assuming 16 pieces):

Calories: 110 kcal

Carbohydrates: 5 g

Protein: 3 g

Fat: 9 g