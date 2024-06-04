Have a sweet tooth? Head to these dessert spots around Dubai

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 2:20 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 2:21 PM

Explore Dubai's malls for a sweet retreat, where mouthwatering treats await. Here are the best dessert options in Dubai's buzzing malls.

Magnolia, Dubai Mall

While Magnolia Bakery may evoke nostalgic feelings due to its association with the iconic TV show, it continues to impress with its offerings. Originating from New York City, this renowned bakery, credited with sparking the craze for pastel-coloured cupcakes, still serves its famous desserts topped with signature buttercream frosting. However, the bakery has expanded its menu to include equally popular treats like banana pudding and brownies, solidifying its status as a beloved destination for American baked goods.

Common Grounds, Mall of the Emirates

At this Australian-style café, every freshly baked item is a winner. Shoppers at the Mall of the Emirates particularly enjoy the custard-filled pastries. Common Grounds also offers a variety of smoothies, including fruit and vegetable blends, as well as indulgent old-fashioned milkshakes. Their Flinder's Lane smoothie, made with a chilled mix of 70 per cent dark chocolate, almond milk, peanut butter, banana, and cacao nibs, is a must-try and truly delightful.

Black Tap, Mall of the Emirates

Black Tap's extravagant milkshakes are a fusion of art and dessert, featuring layers of sweets, cakes, and colourful toppings that will dazzle your taste buds. Inspired by the over-the-top shakes of New York City, these decadent creations are available at Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Festival City, and The Dubai Mall. Popular choices include the cotton candy shake, adorned with a pink lollipop and cotton candy, and the sweet and salty shake, blending chocolate and peanut butter flavours.

Yakitate, Ibn Battuta Mall

Yakitate, a Japanese bakery and café, offers an extensive menu featuring sushi burgers, ramen, and teppanyaki. However, it's their fresh bakery section that steals the show. Indulge in authentic Japanese souffle cheesecake, colourful mille crepes, and perfectly crusty melon buns baked daily at Ibn Battuta Mall and Al Ghurair Centre. Kids will love the novelty Japanese roll cakes, including adorable Hello Kitty cakes that are as delightful to eat as they are to look at.

Yvonne, Dubai Hills Mall