From tradition to Michelin: How this UAE chef is adapting Emirati cuisine for a fine-dining experience

In a historic achievement for Emirati gastronomy, Abu Dhabi's Erth became the first Emirati restaurant to earn a Michelin star, a moment that placed the region's flavours in the global spotlight. At the heart of this victory is Chef Debi Prasad Rath, whose vision has taken an under-represented cuisine and redefined it for fine-dining audiences.

“I really had a good childhood and experienced it in a very traditional sense,” Chef Debi begins, reflecting on his formative years spent in Odisha, India. “It was filled with learning and growth, where I was exposed to culture, arts, science, and cooking. For me, cooking is this beautiful mix of art, science, and a way to connect with people. Each cuisine has its own personality; each dish tells a story.”

Chef Debi Prasad Rath

Though his path to becoming a chef wasn’t marked by a singular moment of realisation, his passion for culinary storytelling is evident. “If anything, my ‘calling’ is to share what I know about food with people who are passionate about it,” he says. “It’s less about a personal mission and more about making cooking accessible and helping others discover the joy it brings.”

Breathing new life into tradition

Chef Debi’s foray into Emirati cuisine was a deliberate choice to bring attention to a rich culinary heritage often overlooked on the global stage. “Emirati cuisine beautifully captures history, culture, and flavours that are both ancient and evolving,” he explains. “Emirati cuisine, while deeply traditional, is relatively under-represented on the global stage, which makes it an exciting area to explore and share with others. ”

At Erth, this exploration comes to life in dishes that honour the essence of Emirati flavours while presenting them in ways that appeal to fine-dining sensibilities. Signature ingredients like dates, saffron, cardamom, and loomi (dried lime) are reimagined with refined techniques, creating a menu that balances authenticity with innovation.

“We wanted to highlight traditional flavours but with a modern twist,” Chef Debi says. “For instance, dishes like machboos and margooga are rooted in heritage, yet we’ve redefined their presentation to meet fine-dining expectations. It’s about celebrating tradition while introducing it in a way that resonates with contemporary audiences.”

Championing Emirati cuisine for fine-dining audiences

Translating rustic, communal dishes into fine-dining creations comes with its share of challenges. “Traditional Emirati dishes like harees, majboos, or margoogah are delicious but humble, often served in large pots or shared platters,” he adds. “Adapting these for fine dining—while retaining their warmth and homestyle appeal—can be challenging in terms of plating, portion control, and presentation."

Yet, the rewards outweigh the obstacles. For Chef Debi, the most fulfilling aspect of his work is witnessing diners connect with the deeper stories behind each dish. “Introducing guests to Emirati flavours opens up conversations about the UAE’s history, culture, and values,” he shares. “It’s rewarding to see people gain a new understanding of this region beyond its modern image.”

When Erth was awarded its Michelin star in 2023, the recognition felt like a collective victory. “It was truly thrilling,” Chef Debi says. “This achievement represents respect for the rich traditions and heritage behind Emirati cuisine. It’s also a signal that the world is eager to experience the diverse, authentic flavours of this region.”

The accolade has sparked pride within the UAE and across the Mena region, inspiring chefs and food enthusiasts to elevate their culinary traditions. “For the local community, this recognition feels like validation. It’s a moment where people see the food they grew up with being celebrated on an international stage,” says Chef Debi, who successfully retained the prestigious accolade in the 2025 Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi Selection.

Carrying the Michelin legacy forward

With Erth now under the international culinary spotlight, Chef Debi feels a deep sense of responsibility to preserve and innovate Emirati cuisine. "It's both an honour and a duty to ensure that the dishes and flavours we present are crafted with respect for their heritage," he says. From sourcing local Gulf seafood to balancing the sweet and savoury elements that define Emirati cuisine, every detail at Erth seeks to showcase a commitment to authenticity. Yet, it's the spirit of hospitality—a cornerstone of Emirati culture—that truly sets the experience apart. "We wanted to recreate that warm, communal atmosphere that's central to Emirati dining," Chef Debi explains. "From serving fresh khameer bread to offering iconic sharing platters, it's about creating an experience that feels welcoming and celebratory." By adapting underrepresented Emirati flavours for fine-dining audiences, Chef Debi is not only elevating the essence of the cuisine but also preserving it for generations to come. As he puts it, "Each dish tells a story, and at Erth, we're ensuring those stories are heard loud and clear."