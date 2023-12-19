Food Review: Zinn Cafe & Bistro serves as a haven for healthy, comfort food

Australian Grass-fed Bistro-style Steak

Picture this: A sophisticated ambience that blends modern design with warm undertones in addition to serving healthy and delectable comfort food. That's exactly how Dalia Dogmoch, a UAE-based seasoned chef and cookbook author's newest culinary offering Zinn Cafe & Bistro, has set the place.

Nestling on the sides of Dubai's artery Sheikh Zayed Road, Zinn Cafe & Bistro has found its home in Studio Republik. Its other branch is located in Fit Republik, Dubai Sports City. The median here is the cafe's setting, which is right outside fitness studios, making it the best spot for your pre- or post-workout meals. Be it fresh juices or acai bowls, the eatery serves its fair share of healthy delectable courses.

But that doesn't mean one cannot visit the cafe for a casual outing.

The bistro's menu is a culinary journey curated to satisfy diverse palates. From hearty breakfast options to innovative lunch and dinner choices, each dish is crafted with precision and creativity.

Here's what we recommend from the menu

Australian Grass-fed Bistro-style Steak: You can have this heavy strip loin well done or medium rare, the choice is yours. We went with the latter and were quite impressed with the robust flavoured meat, accompanied by sweet potatoes, broccolini, almonds, and a plate of salad.

Acai Berry Boost: Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and red currants. You just can't have enough of berries in an acai bowl. Pro tip? Request for extra peanut butter and protein granola and enjoy the delicious dish, which is part of the all-day breakfast menu.

Herbed Omelette

Herbed Omelette: In addition to the all-day breakfast, the eggs-only menu, available until 12pm, features a variety of egg dishes; from herbed omelette and scrambled eggs and portobello, to poached eggs and eggs benedict. The herbed omelette is sprinkled with zaatar and is served with toasted sourdough. Name a better combination; we will wait.

Beats: If you want to try out something from the beverage menu, don't overlook 'Beats'. This fresh juice is a heavenly mix of beet, green apple, and carrot.

Cheesecake; comes in three flavours

Cheesecake: To end things on a sweet note, the cheesecake is a must. It comes in three flavours: lemon, chocolate, and blueberry. Take your pick, people with a sweet tooth.

Other notable dishes include the Chicken Breast in Tahini Sauce and the seven-hour-braised lamb shoulder.

Moving on to the service at Zinn Cafe & Bistro, the staff is attentive and friendly, adding to the overall positive culinary experience. Our waiter Alfred was knowledgeable about the menu, providing recommendations and catering to individual preferences.

Would we visit Zinn Cafe & Bistro again? Yes. The entire menu looks scrumptiously explorable. Zinn Cafe & Bistro is now open at Studio Republik and Fit Republik, from 7am to 9.30pm.

