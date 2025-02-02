Sun, Feb 02, 2025 | Shaaban 3, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Food review: Mausam Restaurant will take you through a journey of flavours and seasons

With a stunning view of the Burj Khalifa, elegant interiors, and a menu that surprises at every turn, this is more than just a meal

Published: Sun 2 Feb 2025, 4:44 PM

Dahi bhalla and cassava chaat

The term mausam means seasons in Hindi, and believe me, this place takes you through different seasons, of flavours, moods, and experiences. With a stunning view of the Burj Khalifa, elegant interiors, and a menu that surprises at every turn, it’s more than just a meal, it’s a whole vibe.

Starters That Set the Mood:

The dahi bhalla and cassava chaat was light, tangy, and perfectly spiced, like a cool breeze on a summer afternoon. The samosa chole, with crispy samosas dunked in a rich white peas curry, felt like the comforting warmth of winter.

Mains That Hit the Right Notes:

The dal makhni, slow-cooked for 24 hours, was pure indulgence, creamy, buttery, and soulful. The tandoori baby chicken had a beautiful smoky flavour, balanced with garam masala and labneh. But the real showstopper? The Nizami murgh biryani, fragrant, flavourful, and every bite felt like a festival of spices.

The Unexpected Delight:

The chatpata avocado, grilled avocado with chilli, shallots, and tamarind, was next-level. You don’t usually see avocado in Indian cuisine, and this dish was both creative and delicious.

View from the eatery

Desserts and Beverages - The Perfect Finale:

The kesari rasmalai, gulab jamun, and gajar halwa brought a sweet ending to this journey. Each one had that nostalgic homemade taste, but the saffron-kissed rasmalai stole the show. And then there was the lemongrass and ginger beverage, with curry leaves adding an unexpected but beautiful aroma. One sip, and I was transported to the mountains.

Final Verdict:

Mausam isn’t just a restaurant, it’s an experience that takes you through different seasons of taste, nostalgia, and discovery. Whether you're here for a casual meal or a special occasion, this place will leave you with memories, and cravings.

