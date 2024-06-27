Prepare to mark International Dim Sum Week in Dubai

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 5:45 PM Last updated: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 5:49 PM

To mark the International Dim Sum Week, SHI, a Chinese restaurant in Bluewaters Island, has announced an exclusive unlimited dim sum offering, which will be available from June 30 to July 6. Whether you are a vegetarian or a non-vegetarian, you can savour a wide variety of dim sums, like mixed mushroom dumpling, chicken coriander dumpling or snow crab dumpling. This apart from the restaurant's signature dishes like the crispy bag puff, black angus beef bao, chicken and prawn wonton, prawn har gao, sesame prawn duo shi. Those with a sweet tooth can also try SHI's custard bun.

The special dim sum menu is priced at Dh155 per person, and allows the guest to upgrade to premium beverages at an additional cost of Dh100. The week-long celebration will also include SHI's Dim Sum experience that takes place every Tuesday from 2 pm to 5 pm.

