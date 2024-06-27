Dubai: A limited edition croissant for Dh25 everyone is raving about

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 4:24 PM Last updated: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 4:26 PM

Dubai is known for all things unique. And now it's time to make way for a limited edition croissant. Chef Romain Castet, the executive chef of Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, has prepared a 'limited edition' croissant. Made with pure butter and premium ingredients that combine dark chocolate, cacao and jammy raspberry with flaky pastry, the limited edition croissant commemorates Sofitel The Obelisk's 60th anniversary and is part of the hotel's Haute Croissanterie concept.

Haute Croissanterie sees chefs from across the world interpreting and reinterpreting croissant by adding innovative touch to the French pastry. From flavours to design, the room for experimentation is huge. The recipes reflect on the culture of the city the chefs come from and interestingly, while the croissant is distinctly French, it has had so many avatars in cities where people swear by a hearty breakfast. Chef Castet's interpretation is this season's novelty at Sofitel The Obelisk and is available for Dh25 only till July 10. Bon appetit!

