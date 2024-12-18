Best Christmas brunches in Dubai: 10 festive feasts to indulge in this holiday season

The holiday season is officially upon us, and Dubai is sparkling with festive cheer! From traditional feasts with all the trimmings to lavish spreads with international flavours, the city has something for everyone.

Whether you're seeking a family-friendly affair, a sophisticated soirée, or a lively celebration with friends, these festive brunches are sure to make your holiday season truly unforgettable.

Koko Bay, Palm Jumeirah

This Christmas, indulge in a four-course festive feast at Koko Bay’s iconic beachfront venue. Starting from Dh350, enjoy a menu inspired by the Far East with European influences, free-flowing beverages, and live entertainment. Don’t miss the Xmas After-Party for just Dh100, featuring three drinks and vibrant performances.

Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown

Celebrate the holidays at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown with a vintage-inspired Christmas brunch at Open Sesame. Enjoy a festive buffet filled with seasonal flavours in a stylish boutique setting. Perfect for families and friends. Price: Dh250 per guest. Book now at +971 4 210 2210 or WhatsApp +971 56 422 7120.

La Mezcaleria JBR

Experience Latin flair and Tex-Mex delights this festive season at La Mezcaleria. Enjoy festive brunches from Dh250 or ring in the New Year with stunning JBR fireworks. NYE packages start at Dh700. For reservations, call +971 56 520 2020.

CLAP Dubai

Until January 7, diners can enjoy festive set menus and bespoke gatherings at CLAP Dubai. Don’t miss the Ongaku brunch on December 28 and 29, with packages starting at Dh598. Perfect for private or corporate celebrations. For reservations, call +971 4 569 3820 or visit claprestaurant.com/dubai.

Vivaldi’s Festive Business Lunch

Make the most of a 3-course holiday menu at Vivaldi for just Dh99 per person, delighting in dishes like prawn cocktail, turkey roulade, and sea bream fillet, ending with Grandma’s Stollen cake. Perfect for a quick, cheerful lunch or cosy gathering. For reservations, call +971 4 207 1717 or email vivaldi.reservations@sheraton.com.

Café de Palma

Enjoy a festive dining experience with holiday-inspired dishes, a warm atmosphere, and curated music. Kids can join art workshops like bag painting and canvas art on December 21 (Palm Jumeirah) and December 22 (Dubai Creek Harbour). Brunch runs December 24-25, 12pm-6pm. Highlights include Turkey Roll and Cinnamon Bun.

RARE Brasserie, City Walk

Located in City Walk, RARE Brasserie & Bar is serving up festive cheer with indulgent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day brunches featuring holiday classics with a modern twist. Highlights include Beef Wellington, Turkey Roulade, and decadent desserts like Pavlova and Pecan Pie. Brunch packages start at Dh450. Book now to secure your spot!

Kaimana Beach, J1 Celebrate Christmas Day with a family-friendly beachside brunch from 1pm to 4pm, featuring live entertainment and festive vibes. Stay for sundowners (4pm-6pm) with 3 drinks for Dh100. Packages: Dh395 (soft drinks) or Dh550 (house beverages), both with a festive set menu. Limonata's Festive Brunch Celebrate Christmas at Limonata, Club Vista Mare, with a brunch blending festive flavors and Amalfi-inspired charm. Featuring a curated menu, waterfront views, and a warm, vibrant atmosphere, it's the perfect setting for families and friends to create cherished memories. Book now for a relaxed yet luxurious holiday experience. Mott 32 Celebrate Christmas Day at Mott 32 with a lavish brunch featuring a sharing set menu of dishes like Chilean Seabass and Yuzu Kosho Chicken, plus festive desserts. Enjoy live entertainment with dancers, a DJ, and a saxophonist. Packages start at Dh475.