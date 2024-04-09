Eid Al Fitr 2024: 9 feasting options in UAE under Dh500

Askim

Tue 9 Apr 2024

Eid feasts are all about good food. But if you are in a group, it makes sense to go for budget feasts. Here are some options around town for budget feasts for Eid Al Fitr...

Askim

Celebrate Eid in style at Askim, located in Downtown Dubai. Meaning ‘love’ in Turkish, Askim promises a warm and delightful experience over three days of Eid festivities. Indulge in a fusion of Levantine and Turkish delights amidst the iconic skyline. Enjoy signature Eid dishes like Askim salad and fattoush eggplant, along with a variety of hot and cold mezze. Explore the fattah selection and savour hearty grills, sea bass, and chicken in lemon sauce for the main course. End on a sweet note with Turkish baklava and San Sebastian cheesecake. Refreshing beverages and special Ramadan and Eid drinks complement the dining experience.

Prices range between Dh250 and Dh300 for two people. For reservations, call 04 266 7099 or 050 982 8302.

Mowsem

Head over to Mowsem, the all-day dining venue at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, for an Eid buffet brunch. Come together with family and friends to relish in an expansive array of Arabic delicacies, spanning from kebabs to biryanis and desserts. With options for indoor and outdoor seating, live cooking stations, and entertaining activities for children, Mowsem ensures a welcoming Eid celebration suitable for families.

This special brunch is available on April 11 and 12, from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, priced at Dh175 per person

Liwan

Swissotel Al Ghurair’s Liwan offers a lavish buffet spread throughout the Eid weekend, featuring an array of hot and cold mezze, fresh salads, and delectable main courses such as mixed grills, dolma, lamb ouzi, and biryani. Guests can indulge in Arabic desserts like pistachio mahalabia, cheese kunafa, date cake, assorted baklava, and znoud el sit, accompanied by free-flowing tea, coffee, and juices.

Prices are Dh129 for adults and Dh65 for children aged 6-12. Open from 12:30pm to 4pm at Swissotel Al Ghurair Dubai in Deira. Call 04 293 3000 for reservations.

Barbecue Delights

Experience the warmth of home during Eid at Barbecue Delights. Celebrate the occasion with three days of festivities, featuring special Eid treats such as mutton kunna, ouzi, banofie Pie, zarda, and sheer khurma, alongside your favourite regular dishes. Dive into the spirit of the holiday with engaging activities for children like henna painting and more.

Secure your spot by booking now at 052 764 2805. Join the feast at The Walk in JBR and Ibn Battuta Mall locations. Dinner: Dh99 + VAT; Lunch: Dh89 + VAT

Habtoor Grand Resort

At Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, embark on a culinary journey at the delightful Al Manara Beach. Perfect for families, Al Manara Beach offers a graceful setting to celebrate Eid. Indulge in a variety of delectable Arabic hot and cold mezze, followed by perfectly grilled dishes and more. For interactive dining experiences, explore live cooking stations. Conclude your meal with an array of irresistible desserts to satisfy any sweet craving. Enjoy this sensory feast against the serene backdrop of Al Manara Beach, accompanied by soothing melodies that enhance the joyous atmosphere of Eid.

From April 10-12, from 12:30pm to 4:30pm, for Dh250 with soft beverages, Dh350 with house beverages, and Dh125 for children aged 6 to 12.

Ewaan

Celebrate Eid al-Fitr at Ewaan restaurant in Palace Downtown, where you’ll enjoy a lavish feast amidst the iconic Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Fountain. Experience an array of rich Middle Eastern flavours and cultural delights in a classic setting. Delight in a meticulously crafted dinner buffet featuring live stations and BBQ options, catering to every palate. Ewaan’s majestic architecture and open-air terrace further enhance the dining experience.

Reserve your table now for Dh325 per person, with discounts available for children at Dh162. Available exclusively on the first day of Eid al Fitr from 6:30pm to 10:30pm. To make a reservation, call 04 4287961.

Georgian Culture at Qartuli

Partake Georgian culture at Qartuli’s Festival Weekend where tradition meets indulgence. Dive into vibrant Chokha attire, indulge in pelamushi and churchkhela, and craft your own churchkhela. Live folk music adds to the lively atmosphere.

Join in at Qartuli in Downtown Dubai on April 13, 14, 20, and 21, with live music from 2pm to 5:30pm. For inquiries and reservations, call 04 262 7631. Price: Dh100-150

Village Bistro

Experience the rich tradition of Eid al-Fitr with an extravagant buffet celebration. Join in for a memorable evening on Tuesday, April 9, from 12:30pm to 3:30pm. Located at The First Collection Hotel in Jumeirah Village Circle, this family-friendly spot is worth a visit to relish a mouth-watering spread.

Indulge in a lavish buffet spread for Dh110

Thiptara, Palace Downtown

Embark on a culinary journey at Thiptara in Palace Downtown as they present a special five-course menu in celebration of Songkran. Experience the fusion of Thai tradition and indulgence in this exclusive dining experience. Chef Lai On’s meticulously crafted dishes, from the tantalising miang kham goong to the tangy tom yam goong soup, showcase Thai culinary mastery with a contemporary twist. Against the stunning backdrop of The Dubai Fountains, guests are guaranteed a cultural and culinary adventure.

Enjoy the fare from April 13 to April 15. Priced at Dh350 per person.

