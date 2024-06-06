Eid Al Adha: 4-must try recipes for your celebrations

Published: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 7:42 PM

Eid celebrations are synonymous with an array of delectable dishes that are a must-try for anyone looking to indulge in festive flavours. Give your celebrations a contemporary twist with these innovative recipes, offering a perfect blend of savoury and sweet flavours that celebrate the joyous occasion.

Grilled Lamb chops

Ingredients:

Lamb chops: 260 g

Lamb Rack Mixture

Sakura mix

Lemon

Confit plum tomato

Herbes de Provence: 20 g

(a mix of thyme, rosemary, basil, tarragon, oregano, bay leaves)

Sumac paprika: 20 g

Maldon salt: 30 g

Fine salt: 10 g

Cumin Yogurt:

Greek yogurt: 1 kg

Cumin powder: 5 g

Cumin seeds (roasted): 5 g

Shallot onion confit: 50 g

Cream: 250 g

Cooking Instructions:

Prepare the Lamb Rack Mixture:

Mix the herbs de Provence, sumac paprika, Maldon salt, and fine salt and use this mixture to season the lamb chops.

Make the Cumin Yogurt:

In a bowl, combine the Greek yogurt, cumin powder, roasted cumin seeds, shallot onion confit, and cream. Mix well until smooth and creamy.

Cooking the Lamb Chops:

Grill the lamb chops until they achieve a nice char. Finish cooking in the oven until they reach your desired level of doneness.

Plating:

Serve the lamb chops with a generous dollop of cumin yogurt. Garnish with fresh lemon slices, confit plum tomato, and a sprinkle of sakura mix for a touch of colour and freshness.

Chef’s Tip: For the best flavour, let the lamb chops rest for a few minutes after grilling to allow the juices to redistribute.

Borsch Soup

Ingredients:

Onion: 1.5 kg

Carrot: 900 g

Potato: 1.5 kg

Beetroot: 2.1 kg

Cabbage: 1.5 kg

Beetroot juice: 2 l

Tomato paste: 750 g

White vinegar: 120 g

Chicken stock: 7.5 l

Veal stock: 7.5 l

Bay leaves: 6 pcs

Whole black pepper: 50 g

Shoulder veal: 1 pc

Cooking Instructions:

First Step: Prepare the Stocks

Chicken Stock: Combine 7.5 litres of water with 1 kg of carrots, 1 kg of celery, and 1 kg of onions. Simmer to create a rich stock.

Veal Stock: Use 5 kg of veal and 10 litres of water to create a hearty veal stock.

Second Step: Cook the vegetables and combine them.

Cabbage: Start by cooking the cabbage in the prepared stock.

Beetroot: In a separate pot, cook the beetroot with garlic and butter. Add half of the white vinegar to enhance the flavour.

Carrot: Sauté the carrots with garlic and butter. Add the remaining vinegar.

Onion: Sauté the onions with garlic and butter until translucent.

Final Step: Combine and Cook

In a large pot, combine all the cooked ingredients.

Add the tomato paste and continue cooking to blend the flavours.

Incorporate bay leaves and whole black pepper for seasoning.

Pour in the beetroot juice to maintain its vibrant colour and flavour.

Chef’s Tip: The secret to a perfect borsch is in the balance of flavours and the quality of the stock. Let it simmer gently to develop a deep, rich taste.

Gnocchi alla Genovese

Ingredients:

Gnocchi 110 g

Smoked salmon 30 g

Fresh salmon 30 g

Caviar 5 g

Cream 100 g

Potatoes 6 kg

Whole eggs 6 pcs

Flour 3 kg

Cooking Instructions:

Step 1: Prepare the Gnocchi Dough

Boil the Potatoes: Wash the potatoes thoroughly and boil them until tender.

Make the Dough: Remove the potato skins and mash them. Add salt, whole eggs, and flour to the mashed potatoes, mixing well to form a dough.

Rest the Dough: Let the dough rest in the chiller.

Shape the Gnocchi: Roll the dough into long strands and cut into 2 cm pieces. Precook the Gnocchi: Steam the gnocchi pieces for 3 minutes, then transfer them to a blast chiller to cool. Step 2: Cook and Assemble Prepare the Salmon Cream Sauce: In a pan, cook the fresh and smoked salmon until done. Add the cream to the pan and cook until the mixture is well mixed and heated through. Step 3: Cook the Gnocchi Boil the pre-cooked gnocchi in a pasta cooker until they float to the surface. Combine and Serve: Mix the cooked gnocchi with the salmon cream sauce. Serve the dish with a teaspoon of caviar and garnish with chives for a touch of elegance. Chef’s Tip: For an extra burst of flavour, lightly sear the fresh salmon before adding the cream to enhance its taste. Warm Date Cake Ingredients: Date paste 920 grams Baking soda 35 grams Hot water 1.2 litres Molasses 320 grams Butter 920 grams Brown sugar 960 grams Whole eggs 12 pieces T55 flour 1200 grams Cooking Instructions: Prepare the Date Mixture: In a large bowl, combine the date paste, baking soda, hot water, and molasses. Mix thoroughly until well combined. Place the mixture in the chiller and allow it to cool down completely. Prepare the butter and sugar mixture: In a mixer, cream the butter and brown sugar together until light and fluffy. Add the whole eggs, one at a time, ensuring each egg is fully incorporated before adding the next. Combine Mixtures: Once the date mixture has cooled, remove it from the chiller. Add the cooled date mixture to the butter and sugar mixture in the mixer. Mix until everything is well combined. Add Flour: Gradually add the T55 flour to the mixer, blending until the batter is smooth and uniform. Bake the Cake: Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Pipe or spoon the batter into prepared molds or baking pans. Bake for approximately 30-40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. Cool and Serve: Allow the cakes to cool in the pans for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool-off completely. Serve and enjoy your delicious date cake! Chef’s Tip: The cake pairs wonderfully with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream for an extra indulgent treat. wknd@khaleejtimes.com

Riccardo Stevan is head chef at Novikov’s Cafe