Dubai: Try 5-star menu for only Dh69 at Michelin-starred restaurants as food fest returns

Starting this weekend, Dubai residents will be able to enjoy meals and gourment menus at Michelin-starred restaurants for as little as Dh69 as the much-awaited Summer Restaurant Week (SRW) returns.
More than 60 venues will offer two-course lunch menus for Dh95; three-course dinner at Dh150; and select breakfast menus for Dh69. The cuisines on offer range from Middle Eastern and European to Indian and Italian.
Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), SRW is one of the most highly anticipated events of the season offering food lovers a chance to sample the specials of some of the city’s finest restaurants at pocket-friendly prices. Held as part of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), the event runs from August 23 to September 1.
Offering culinary delights is an important part of DSS, said Suhaila Saqer Obaid Bin Ghubash, vice-president of Festival Planning and Operations at the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).
“Gastronomy is very important for the city,” she told Khaleej Times. “We have the variety. We have Michelin-starred restaurants as well as homegrown eateries. Why not celebrate it?”
This year, SRW gives residents and visitors an opportunity to enjoy globally acclaimed restaurants like 11Woodfire and Reif - Time Out Market, as well as other leading dining spots such as Beefbar, Cucina The Palm, Ewaan, and Zengo Dubai.
