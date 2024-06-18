Dubai: This exclusive dinner costs Dh15,000 per person

Published: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 3:38 PM

Dubai’s iconic One Za’abeel will host one of 2024’s most unforgettable culinary events, the Infinity Dinner, on July 3. The night before the prestigious Michelin Guide Dubai Star Revelation at One&Only One Za’abeel, the hidden Infinity Room will transform into a gastronomic haven for an intimate gathering of 20 guests. These fortunate few will witness five culinary maestros craft an unparalleled six-course dinner.

The Link, already a landmark in Dubai’s skyline as the world’s longest cantilever, will host the Infinity Dinner in a stunning dining room with a glass floor, suspended 100 meters above the city. This extraordinary setting will feature flavour-packed creations by globally renowned chefs, personally plating their masterpieces. The star-studded lineup includes Anne-Sophie Pic, the most Michelin-decorated female chef; Paco Morales, celebrated for his dynamic Andalusian cuisine at restaurant Noor; Tetsuya Wakuda, known for blending Japanese ingredients with French techniques; Bo Songvisava and Dylan Jones, champions of Thai culinary heritage and eco-gastronomy; Mehmet Gürs, famous for his innovative Turkish and Middle Eastern cuisines; and Dabiz Muñoz, the eccentric genius behind StreetXO’s theatrical street food-inspired dishes.

The evening will commence with a sophisticated welcome drink at The Link’s destination bar, Sphere. Guests will savour canapés and an exclusive DJ performance, setting the tone for the enchanting culinary journey ahead. Dedicated hosts will then guide diners to a special table in the Infinity Room, where they will experience an immersive, multi-course dining event. Each course will be masterfully finished tableside by the chefs, with live entertainment enhancing every bite, promising a multi-sensory experience at every turn.