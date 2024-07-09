E-Paper

Dubai: These 4 restaurants retained and picked up two Michelin Stars

The Michelin Guide Ceremony 2024 in Dubai saw several restaurants picking up top honours

by

CT Desk
Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 2:05 PM

Last updated: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 2:17 PM

The third edition of The Michelin Guide Dubai, which was held at One&Only One Za'abeel on Thursday, July 4, unveiled a new two Star restaurant - Row on 45 - which became the fourth restaurant in Dubai to receive two Michelin Stars. We take a look at all the four restaurants that retained and picked up two Michelin Stars in Dubai.

Il Ristorante – Niko Romito


Il Ristorante – Niko Romito at Bvlgari Resort Dubai offers a refined dining experience that honours Italian heritage. Designed with elements like raised banquettes for views of the Arabian Gulf and a dramatic black ceiling, the ambiance is meticulously crafted. Michelin-starred chef Niko Romito curates a menu blending modern and classic Italian cuisine. The restaurant has earned two Michelin stars for three consecutive years since 2022. It is open for lunch on weekends from 12.30pm to 2.30pm, and for dinner daily from 7pm to 10.30pm, closing at 11. For reservations, call 04 777 5433 or email dine.dubai@bulgarihotels.com.

STAY by Yannick Alléno


STAY at One&Only The Palm offers an exceptional dining experience curated by master chef Yannick Alléno, featuring classic French cuisine. Awarded two Michelin stars in the Dubai Michelin Guide, it operates from Tuesday to Sunday, 6.30pm to 12am, with the last order at 10.15pm. For reservations, call 04 440 1010 or email info@oneandonlythepalm.com.

Trèsind Studio

Trèsind Studio at St. Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah offers a captivating dining experience that reimagines Indian cuisine with creativity, focusing on transforming humble, locally sourced ingredients. Emphasising exceptional guest experience, reflected in the Indian phrase “Atithi Devo Bhava” ("Guest Is God"), the restaurant won ‘The Art of Hospitality’ award at the Middle East and North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022. Trèsind Studio has earned two Michelin stars and is ranked no.11 on the world’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023. For reservations, contact 058 895 1272.

Row on 45

Chef Jason Atherton's Row on 45 offers an extraordinary gastronomic journey with haute cuisine, world-class ingredients, refined service, and stunning views of Dubai. The restaurant was awarded two Michelin Stars for the first-time at Michelin Guide Ceremony 2024 in Dubai. Located in the luxurious Grosvenor House, the experience costs Dh1,145 per guest plus beverage pairing. It is open Wednesday to Saturday from 7.15pm to 1am, with the last seating at 8.45pm. For inquiries, call 056 832 4545 or email rowon45.dubai@luxurycollection.com.

CT Desk


