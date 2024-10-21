Dubai restaurants granted 'elite' status for food safety, nutrition standards

A handful of Dubai restaurants emerged as the winners of the first edition of the Food Elite programme by Dubai Municipality (DM). The 'elite' recognition was handed out in three categories of restaurants — those located in hotels, standalone eateries and quick service ones.

Mediterraneo restaurant in Armani hotel Burj Khalifa was the winner in the first category while Cucina restaurant in Marriott Palm Jumeirah came second and Brasserie Boulud at Sofitel Dubai the Obelisk was placed third.

In the standalone category, Clap restaurant at DIFC Gate Village emerged winner. Leila restaurant in Downtown Dubai and Bab Al Mansour at Mohammed bin Rashid boulevard came in second and third respectively.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In the quick service restaurant category, Trader’s House, Dubai World Trade Centre was placed first while McDonalds in Blue Tower was runners up. Albaik in Diyafa came in third.

The announcement came at the 18th edition of DM’s food safety conference which began in Dubai on Monday. The programme honoured restaurants in Dubai that have consistently demonstrated leadership in food safety excellence combined with commitment to sustainability, nutrition and social responsibility.

Unique awards

Sultan Al Taher, Director of Food Safety Department at Dubai Municipality, shared that the awards were unique in its scope. “We looked at best practices around the world,” he said. “There are several awards but their scope is quite limited. Either they have only food safety or only sustainability. We cover all several aspects in this one program.”

According to him, over 400 restaurants applied for the awards and ten were shortlisted in each category. “This year, we had placed some restrictions as only restaurants with a Grade A rating could apply,” he said. He also added that the civic body is looking at expanding the categories for next year. In a later session, food safety expert Mohamed Mohamady highlighted that all shortlisted 30 restaurants will receive a detailed report with areas of strengths and improvements. Sultan Al Taher Kayan Al Jaff, Head of Mission and Advisor, Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) called the awards “innovative” and said it served two purposes. “Recognising these restaurants gives them the drive to do better as far as sustainability is concerned,” he said. “The second, and most important thing that is that you are giving them a platform where they can see others that have done the same thing and learn from each other. When you recognise these restaurants and companies, even if they are new or small, it gives them hope for the future. And that is really important.” Kayan Al Jaff He said Dubai Municipality has always been a pioneer for such initiatives and as a next step, more farmers should be recognised for their efforts. ALSO READ: UAE festival showcases cuisine of local plant, pushes for its use in everyday cooking