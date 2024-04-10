UAE

Dubai Restaurant Week to celebrate culinary diversity of the region

50 of the region's top restaurants come together for the festival

Published: Wed 10 Apr 2024, 12:46 PM

Bolstering Dubai's status as the culinary capital of the world, Dubai Restaurant Week will bring all foodies together to sample the best fare from 50 of the city's top restaurants. All set to take place from April 26 to May 12, you can try out various cuisines from fine dining establishments to local restaurants and even hidden gems. On table are two course lunch menus, priced at Dh125, and three-course dinners, priced at Dh250 per person. The participants include restaurants like Cargo, Hillhouse Brasserie, Couqley French Restaurant, Somewhere Galleria, Rhodes W1, Toro Toro and Carna By Dario Cecchini, as well as concepts specialising in Emirati and Arabic cuisine such as Al Khaima, Al Nafoorah and Arabian Tea House. Diners can also enjoy experiences at Michelin and Gault&Millau-recognised restaurants, including those featured in the 2024 Middle East and North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants list, such as 21Grams, Carnival By Trèsind, Jun’s, Reif Kushiyaki, ROKA and UCHI, to name just a few. The Green-MICHELIN awarded Lowe and BOCA will also be taking part. With robust offerings, Dubai Restaurant Week will showcase the rich palate of the emirate. For more information, log on to visitdubai.com.

