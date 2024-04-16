Craving Matcha tea? Try these premium selections

UAE resident shares why she chose the 2020 Nissan Altima to be her road companion
Matcha, the vibrant green powdered tea renowned for its rich flavour and numerous health benefits, holds a special place in Japanese culture and has gained popularity worldwide. Here's everything you need to know about experiencing the essence of matcha with AVANTCHA Tea's premium selections:
1. Organic Matcha Ceremonial Grade Fuji
Price: Dh176
Origin: Grown and produced at the base of Fuji Mountain, in the Shizuoka region of Japan, this matcha benefits from the mineral-rich volcanic soil and shaded plantation environment.
Flavour: Delve into the complex flavours of this ceremonial grade matcha, which offers a blend of sweetness, freshness, and a deep umami taste. The combination of Yamanoibuki, Meiryoku, Okumidori, and Yabukita cultivars results in nuanced flavours and a delightful minerality.
Recommended use: Perfect for both usucha (thin matcha) and koicha (thick matcha), this premium-grade matcha is ideal for tea ceremonies and enthusiasts seeking the highest quality.
2. Matcha Ceremonial Grade Yame
Price: Dh160
Origin: Hailing from Yame, Fukuoka prefecture, Japan, this ceremonial grade matcha is crafted from first flush, spring-harvested Tencha tea leaves, specifically the Yabukita varietal. These leaves are carefully shaded during growth to enhance their chlorophyll and amino acid content.
Flavour: Experience a delightful symphony of chocolatey, nutty, and smooth notes with AVANTCHA's Yame matcha. Its accessible flavour profile makes it an excellent choice for those new to matcha or looking for a more indulgent experience.
Recommended use: Enjoy a slow and deliberate matcha ceremony with this outstanding selection. Pair it with traditional matcha tools like a bamboo whisk and a ceramic bowl to elevate the experience.
Tips for Preparation:
Use hot (not boiling) water to preserve the delicate flavours of matcha.
Sift the matcha powder before whisking to ensure a smooth and lump-free beverage.
Whisk vigorously in a zigzag motion until frothy to achieve the perfect consistency.
Experiment with different ratios of matcha to water to suit your taste preferences.
