Chef Tareq Taha aims to bring Palestinian cuisine to the global stage

Chef Tareq Taha, a Palestinian culinary artist, is making waves by transforming his country's traditional recipes into modern masterpieces. Known for his focus on vegetarian dishes, Chef Taha has successfully blended his family’s cooking legacy with his global culinary experiences, creating a unique narrative for Palestinian cuisine. Here, we explore his journey, his passion for immersive dining experiences, and his vision for the future.

Chef Taha’s career began in pastry, where his meticulous attention to detail and artistic flair were first noticed by his pastry chef tutor. This early passion led him to work with renowned chefs, teaching, consulting, and contributing to top-tier establishments. By the age of 28, Taha secured his first Head Chef position. “I realised that to be a standout chef, one has to explore their own culture and traditions,” he says in a chat with City Times. This insight inspired his participation in Top Chef of the Arab World, where he won first place in the seventh edition and later triumphed in Top Chef All Stars 2024. He added, "Throughout these years, I have used both my pastry and cooking skills to create a new path where I transform original traditional Palestinian recipes into modern artistic versions."

'Palestinian cuisine is deeply connected to the land'

Growing up in a household where food was a livelihood, Chef Taha’s cooking is deeply influenced by his family. His mother’s flavorful dishes instilled in him a sense of generosity and respect for tradition. Today, he strives to maintain the authenticity of Palestinian recipes while incorporating textures and colors that showcase his modern artistic approach.

Although Arabic cuisine often centres around meat, Taha’s focus on vegetarian and vegan dishes stems from his desire to promote healthier, sustainable eating. “Palestinian cuisine is deeply connected to the land,” he notes, highlighting the historical reliance on seasonal vegetables and herbs like olives, zaatar, and akoub. This ethos aligns with his mission to celebrate the natural richness of Palestinian agriculture, blending it with contemporary tastes.

Chef Taha’s training in Palestine and France exposed him to diverse culinary cultures. While Palestine shaped his flavour palette, France refined his techniques and presentation. This fusion is evident in his dishes, which marry the bold flavours of Palestinian cuisine with the finesse of French gastronomy.

Taha's most memorable dish? His mother's fried Kibbeh, he says, is a dish that holds a special place in his heart and was a turning point in his career. Chef Taha has reimagined and recreated the same dish in many forms and fillings on different occasions.

Immersive dining experiences

As immersive dining experiences gain popularity, Chef Taha sees them as more than a trend. “They merge cooking with art and technology into one mesmerising experience,” he says. Recently, he collaborated with the Louvre Abu Dhabi in the UAE for secret dinners inspired by ingredients depicted in post-impressionist paintings. Using simple elements like onions and pears, he crafted tasting menus that turned these ingredients into culinary stars. “As an art lover, I found this experience both challenging and rewarding,” he reflects.

And as the UAE’s diverse culinary scene continues to grow, Chef Taha believes Palestinian cuisine will play a pivotal role. Its vibrant flavours and deep cultural roots resonate with the region’s multicultural audience. “Palestinian cuisine complements the UAE’s culinary landscape and is gaining recognition thanks to active Palestinian chefs,” he said.

Palestinian cuisine on the global stage Bringing modern Palestinian cuisine to the global stage comes with challenges. Political and social factors have historically limited its development, but Taha and other Palestinian chefs are working to change that. "We're making significant efforts to make this cuisine stand out internationally," he said. "Throughout history, chefs have played a crucial role not only in nourishing people but also in educating them and raising their awareness about food." Looking ahead, Chef Taha plans to expand his reach through culinary events and pop-up dinners, while also establishing a cooking academy to mentor the next generation of chefs. He concludes, "If I want to leave any legacy, it would to modernise Palestinian cuisine and elevate it to the next level."