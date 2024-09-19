Chef Kunwal Safdar's Maldives Residency: This is culinary fusion by the sea

'AI is here to serve us and make aviation safer,' says Marwa Al Mamari, who was recently honoured at the Emirati Women Achievers 2024 awards in Abu Dhabi
Imagine sinking your toes into warm sand as the gentle lapping of waves accompanies each bite of an exquisite meal. That's exactly what lucky diners experienced from June 15 to 17, 2024, when Dubai's "flavour queen," Chef Kunwal Safdar, brought her culinary magic to the InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort.
For three days, Chef Kunwal transformed the resort's picturesque Lighthouse and breezy Cafe Umi into a foodie's dream come true. Picture this: you're seated at a table with a breathtaking ocean view, eagerly anticipating your first taste of pani puri ceviche. The unexpected twist on a street food classic perfectly captures the spirit of Chef Kunwal's Persian-Punjabi fusion.
As you savour the smoky fried feta with a kick of spicy honey, you can't help but marvel at how seamlessly she blends cultural influences. The pickled prawn samosas arrive, and suddenly you're transported to the bustling streets of Punjab – but with a distinctly Maldivian backdrop.
The main courses are where Chef Kunwal really shines. The tender lamb shank stew, paired with indulgent ghee croutons, feels like a warm hug from your favourite aunt. The herbed stuffed fish resting on creamy polenta celebrates the bounty of the surrounding seas. And don't even get me started on the lamb ouzi – the fragrant meat falling off the bone, complemented by a symphony of toasted nuts.
Just when you think you couldn't possibly eat another bite, dessert arrives. The tahini halwa melts in your mouth, while the pistachio and dark chocolate baklava offers the perfect sweet crunch. The rose rice pudding provides a delicate finish to an unforgettable meal.
What makes this pop-up truly special is Chef Kunwal's commitment to sustainability. As Dubai's pioneer of zero-waste kitchens, she brought that same eco-conscious approach to the Maldives. Each dish celebrated fresh, local ingredients, reminding us of the importance of respecting our environment – even in the most luxurious of settings.
For those lucky enough to attend, Chef Kunwal Safdar's residency wasn't just a meal – it was a journey. A journey through flavors, cultures, and the stunning natural beauty of the Maldives. It was the kind of experience that lingers in your memory long after the last plate is cleared, leaving you with a newfound appreciation for the power of food to transport, delight, and bring people together.
For all the food lovers in Dubai, if you want to indulge in a unique culinary experience, Chef Kunwal Safdar’s Moreish by K supper club is a must-try. Whether you're gathering with friends or family, her fusion of Punjabi and Persian flavors is bound to leave a lasting impression. And if you want to take a piece of her craft home, she also curates a line of gold honey sourced directly from UAE farmers, available for purchase on her website, moreishbyk.ae.
