Celebrate the festive season in style with L’Atelier Robuchon

Published: Tue 28 Nov 2023, 8:43 PM

L’Atelier Robuchon, renowned for its culinary excellence and dedication to gastronomic innovation, has unveiled an exclusive array of Festive Specials.

The restaurant will be decorated in an elegant and tasteful style, with the beautiful terrace opening just in time to welcome the glorious Dubai weather. Why not dine al fresco and admire the stunning Museum of the Future.

Chef Roberto Torre is held in the highest regard, especially when it comes to creating unique and memorable dishes.

Available to pre-order from 15th December 2023 until 7th January 2024 with 36 hours’ notice, savor the seasonal magic with culinary creations meticulously crafted by world famous Chef Roberto Torre.

Possibly the most iconic seasonal dish is “La Volaille” and L’Atelier Robuchon promises to cook it to perfection, remaining juicy and moist, encased in crispy golden skin.

The Volaille de Bresse stuffed with Foie Gras, Winter truffles & Chestnuts will prove a show stopping centre piece to your festive dinner table, promising an unforgettable dining experience for up to six of your loved ones.

To end your festive meal on the sweetest note of all, a dessert like no other - the breathtakingly beautiful and utterly delicious “Bûche de Noël” (Yule Log). An utter delight for up to eight people, this is available for pre-orders at Dh600.

New Year’s Eve

Say Bonjour to 2024 in style with a riveting evening of music, celebrations, phenomenal food, and the chicest ambience. A singer and DJ will be on hand all evening to ensure spirits are high and festivities are befitting of this very special occasion.

Chef Roberto Torre has created a sublime set menu (Dh850 pp) to showcase his culinary excellence with dishes like lobster, pan fried scallops, foie gras and black cod marinated with miso; ending it with Joël Robuchon’s signature celebrative dessert.

Alternatively, guests can also choose to dine a la carte, with the menu featuring an array of sensational dishes, lovingly conceived by Chef Roberto Torre. A minimum spend of Dh1,000 per person applies.

Synonymous with culinary excellence, L’ATELIER Robuchon carries the legacy of the world-renowned Chef Joël Robuchon, a culinary maestro who achieved an astounding 32 Michelin Stars across more than 20 restaurants in iconic locations like Las Vegas, Miami, Geneva, Hong Kong, Paris, Madrid, and St. Barts. Back and better than ever, the Dubai outpost located in the heart of DIFC brings this unmatched kudos and history of culinary arts to the UAE with a gorgeous new look, elevated ambiance, and meticulous attention to detail.

The new look L’ATELIER Robuchon promises patrons an immersive dining experience like no other with Chef Joël Robuchon’s DNA still running through the veins of the restaurant. A renowned culinary luminary, he was honored as the ‘Chef of the Century’ by the prestigious Gault Millau guide in 1989. L’ATELIER, which translates to “The Workshop,” embodies a place where culinary genius comes to life, tantalizing the senses and taste buds alike. It promises to take guests on a journey through Chef Robuchon’s brilliance and his unrelenting quest for perfection. Dubai’s lively and fresh take on this classic fine dining legacy is complemented by its open kitchen, sprawling terrace, and a chic indoor area bedecked in an effortlessly chic black and red aesthetic, with magnificent nods to tasteful opulence. The restaurant’s dark woods and deep red accents create an upmarket and special atmosphere, while the knowledgeable and welcoming staff ensure a friendly and inviting ambiance. L’ATELIER Robuchon is also known for its beautiful plating, reflecting its status as a fine dining establishment worthy of international accolades.