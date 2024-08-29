Abu Dhabi to get first gourmet vegetarian dining experience

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 4:49 PM

Veggie Mania Group, a leader in the plant-based culinary movement in the country, is proud to announce the grand opening of GALA, Abu Dhabi’s first and only vegetarian gourmet dining restaurant in the heart of Al Zahiyah (formerly Salaam Street). This launch marks a significant milestone in Veggie Mania’s mission to revolutionize the vegetarian dining experience, bringing a unique blend of tradition, innovation, and luxury to the UAE’s vibrant food scene.

Founded on the principles of sustainability, innovation, and excellence, Veggie Mania has grown from a small outlet into a “house of brands,” each dedicated to delivering vegetarian cuisine with unique offerings and experiences. They are a multi-brand integrated concept of producers, operators and retailers.

Praveen Kumar, the founder of Veggie Mania said, “With the plant-based sector expected to grow from $29 billion to $162 billion in the next decade, Veggie Mania is strategically positioned at the forefront of this growth which is driven by lifestyle choices. With a firm belief in continuous innovation and a culture of ‘what can I do better today’, Veggie Mania is set to redefine the dining experiences by pushing the boundaries of vegetarian cuisine.”