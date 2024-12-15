First Chinese hospital opens in Dubai

Sino Hospital - the first Chinese hospital — recently opened in the Emirate of Dubai, In the presence of DHA officials, chief leaders of Chinese Corporates, media, doctors and staffs.

Chungang Li Chairman of HuaCell International Group & Sino Hospital says: “First of all, I believe that if there’s one more school built, then this will change fate of the children, and if there’s one more hospital built, then this will help many families to stay away from illness. We are very proud and honored to bring Traditional Chinese Medicine with the latest Biomedical Technologies from “HuaCell Group” to UAE.”

After the Ribbon cutting ceremony, the guests toured the hospital, during which they learned more about the various departments and development plan of Sino Hospital, alongside a group of media professionals and VIP guests. Professor Zeping Lu, Director of the hospital added: “We are proud to be the 1st Chinese Hospital in the UAE and yet we are the first to combine Traditional Chinese Medicine and Modern Technology, always remember “Sino Hospital, say No to Unhealth & Unhappiness”

Dr. Ankur Kathuria COO of Sino Hospital, said: We envision to be the most trusted healthcare partners for residents of Middle East and especially to our Chinese community. We will be dedicated to provide accessible, affordable & best available healthcare services through compassionate, personalized and unsurpassed medical care by seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technology with the expertise of highly qualified medical professionals and inspired by the principles of traditional Chinese medical wisdom and modern innovation.”