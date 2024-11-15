Festive Inspirations in Dubai

The festive season is upon us. If you are looking for some inspiration to try new places, experience some fun or just enjoy a lip-smacking turkey, this is your list!

Savor the World at Biscuiteers

Dubai’s food scene welcomes a new gem with the opening of Biscuiteers on Al Wasl Road, near Safa Park. Founded by an Emirati family, this bistro café offers a globally inspired menu, featuring freshly baked goods, artisanal specialty beverages, and signature dishes served from breakfast through dinner. Guests can start their day with buttery croissants and hearty breakfast items, enjoy vibrant salads and sandwiches for lunch, and savor globally influenced entrees for dinner, with flavors from Turkey, Morocco, and the Far East. Biscuiteers’ warm, chic ambiance makes it perfect for gatherings, family meals, or an indulgent coffee break. With a commitment to quality and in-house baked treats crafted by passionate artisans, Biscuiteers invites food lovers to experience a unique culinary journey right in the heart of Dubai.

Timings – 8 AM to 12 AM

Location – Al Wasl Road, Near Safa Park

Reservations – 97150427009

Socials - https://www.instagram.com/biscuiteers.ae/

Fun-a-Licious Breakfast at OliOli

OliOli® invites families to fuel their fun with delicious breakfast offerings at La Petite Treehouse, the onsite café where weekends get tastier with interactive meals from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Starting from Dh48, the Fun-a-Licious breakfast features options like Melty Cheesy Toasties, live station Fluffy Pancakes, and Scrambled Eggs on Toast with fresh veggies. Adding a unique twist, each breakfast includes a choice of interactive activities: blend a smoothie on the Smoothie Bike by pedaling for a Strawberry Banana or Chocolate Banana drink, or experience the Magic Lemonade Star, a color-changing beverage that dazzles as you add lemon juice. Note that an OliOli® entry ticket is required to access the café, with café purchases charged per menu selection.

Location: La Petite Treehouse is inside OliOli, 62 4 A St, Al Quoz 1, Dubai (Next to Oasis Mall)

Days – Saturday and Sunday

Time – 9 AM to 12 PM

Flamenco Fiesta: Spanish Themed Nights at Envy Restaurant, Th8 Palm!

Spice up your weekend at Envy with a lively Flamenco Fiesta every Friday and Saturday night from 7 PM, where the vibrant energy of Madrid’s streets comes alive. Dive into a culinary journey with classic Spanish tapas like patatas bravas, gambas al ajillo, and gazpacho, along with hearty servings of seafood paella and sweet treats like crema catalana and churros. The evening sparkles with live music and captivating entertainment, all set against Envy’s chic ambiance and picturesque sea-facing terrace—perfect for dining, laughter, and cherished moments with friends and family. Guests are greeted with a refreshing sangria to kick off the night, and packages start at Dh249 with free-flowing soft drinks. Join us at Envy for an unforgettable Flamenco Fiesta where delicious food, vibrant music, and joyful company await!

When: Friday & Saturday, 7pm onwards

Where: Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort

Packages: Soft drinks, Dh249

For bookings, contact: fb@th8palm.com

Get Social with us: @envy.dubai

Fluid Beach Club Presents Drums & Waves

As Dubai’s cooler months arrive, dive into an unforgettable weekend at Fluid Beach Club with Drums & Waves, where the beat of drums blends with the calming sound of the waves. For Dh250, guests gain exclusive access to both the pool and beach, plus a fully redeemable credit to enjoy delectable bites and drinks from Fluid’s indulgent menu. Highlights include a live DJ and drummers setting an electrifying vibe, along with beachside dining that elevates your experience. It’s the ideal way to unwind and soak up the sun with friends and family, enjoying relaxation, delicious food, and captivating music. Don’t miss this perfect weekend escape—bring your friends and join the fun!

For reservations and more information, please visit https://th8palmdubai.com/fluid-beach-

club/.

Follow us on @fluid_beachclub for updates! *Pool & Beach access: 21 years old and above Dive into the ultimate Seafood Street Food Experience Nestled in Dubai’s vibrant Motor City, Seafood Street Food—brought to life by the original founders of Allo Beirut and Ibn Al Bahr, Walid Sleiman, Fadi Haidar, and Marwan Istaitie—aims to redefine Dubai’s seafood experience. Offering a fresh, wild-caught selection, this eatery combines the diversity of international seafood with the charm of “street food” culture. At Seafood Street Food, guests can choose from a fresh fish display, picking the cooking style, rubs, and sauces that suit their tastes. Located on the Motor City Strip, the restaurant’s lively ambiance appeals to both adults and kids, with a mission to make seafood an accessible, everyday choice. From quick bites like the inventive Fish Shawarma to shareable seafood pots with customizable sauces, and the must-try Bizri Sandwich wrapped in Arabic bread with tahini, Seafood Street Food serves up high-quality, fresh dishes that transport you to the shores. Whether you like your seafood grilled or fried, each meal promises a burst of flavor and freshness, creating a truly unique and memorable dining experience for all. For inquiries, call +971 4 558 3592 Joud boulevard, Motor City https://www.seafoodstreetfood.me Festive Turkey Takeaway at Voco Bonnington This festive season, let voco Bonnington take care of your holiday feast with our Turkey Takeaway Offering! Enjoy a mouthwatering, tender turkey perfectly roasted and paired with all the traditional trimmings—stuffing, gravy, roasted veggies, and more—all ready for you to enjoy at home. Whether it’s for a cozy family dinner or a larger gathering, our turkey takeaway is crafted to make your celebrations stress-free and full of flavor. Pre-order now and let us bring the holiday spirit to your table! Roast turkey for Dh799 & Honey glazed Ham for Dh499 (serving upto 6-8 people) Contact: +971 4 356 0000 Email: stay@vocobonnington.com Cluster J, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai, UAE