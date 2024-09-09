What does it take to style a celebrity?

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 1:01 PM Last updated: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 1:02 PM

For onlookers, styling celebrities may seem like a dream job; however, this glamorous profession comes with its challenges. Stylists often face significant criticism when a celebrity's appearance fails to make an impact, yet they rarely receive recognition when a celebrity shines. The delicate balance between high expectations and limited acknowledgement highlights the complexity of their role in the ever-evolving world of fashion.

From crafting looks for celebrities at IIFA to styling editorial shoots and runway shows, Tabesh Khoja, a renowned fashion stylist in Pakistan, speaks to City Times about the creative art of styling and whether it is a viable career path.

Do you think that stars from South Asia clearly understand the importance of having a stylist?

It's a growing business here, and we're still exploring it as an image-building solution. Some stars do understand its importance—especially those who recognise that it's all about show business. Styling is a powerful tool that can make them look polished and ready for all kinds of screens and mediums, especially with the rise of digital visuals.

When a publicist calls you, what do they ask? What types of jobs do you get called for most often?

Publicists reach out to make their clients look their best. They usually ask for styling. However, styling is not a simple task. It involves more than just choosing outfits—it’s about ensuring the person embodies the right image, whether for a magazine cover, fashion shoot, TV commercial, film, digital videos, or red-carpet appearances.

Styling is a lifestyle for me; it’s not just about visual change. It's about character building from head to toe. I aim to make my clients the best version of themselves while considering their character boundaries and daily lives.

What’s the biggest mistake stars make on the red carpet? Where do they go wrong?

The biggest mistake is trying to be someone they are not or imitating someone else's style. Personalisation and individuality are crucial. Stars need to embrace their own unique styles rather than copying others. You may be able to afford the best outfit out there, but I visualise that on the person and not on the mannequin. And that is where they go wrong. Not everything is for everyone.

We recently had the Cannes Festival, where established stars like Aishwarya Rai disappointed, while influencers like Nancy Gupta made a mark. What do you think is the reason for this?

High fashion access doesn’t guarantee style. True style comes from within, not just from wearing borrowed or branded clothes. While many people felt Aishwarya Rai missed the mark, her confidence more than compensated for that. We're often accustomed to seeing certain jawlines and hourglass figures on the red carpet, but she is embracing her age, and I believe that works in her favour. At her level, there is also involvement from global brands and designers, so her choices are not solely her own. Nonetheless, Asians owe much of the attention Cannes receives to her presence and impact.

How was your experience with IIFA in the UAE, and which Bollywood star impressed you the most?

The UAE is synonymous with glitz and glamour. IIFA in the UAE was an amazing experience, filled with beauty, style, and stardom. Arjun Rampal particularly impressed me with his style. Men like him are an example how to embrace a minimalist approach while still making a significant impact. Young men should take note of this.

Dubai offers numerous learning opportunities simply by observing how it has evolved into a fashion hub. It brings together a global array of fashion and lifestyle that is crucial for artists to develop their talent and taste.

Would you say that your job has the potential to become a viable career?

Over the years, the fashion styling industry has experienced tremendous growth, evolving from a behind-the-scenes role to a key player in shaping cultural and fashion statements. While styling can be a very lucrative business, success is a relative term, and the job comes with its own set of challenges. When two creative minds collide, friction is often inevitable, and finding alignment can become a significant issue. Balancing your vision with the star’s preferences and finding a compromise is a skill in itself.