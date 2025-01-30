Paris Haute Couture Week 2025: Maison Margiela names lead designer

Creative director Glenn Martens. Photo: AFP

Belgian designer Glenn Martens was unveiled Wednesday as the successor to John Galliano as creative director of French fashion house Maison Margiela on a busy day of Haute Couture Week in Paris.

Martens, 41, is currently creative director at Diesel and was promoted internally from within the Italian fashion company OTB Groups which also owns Maison Margiela.

"I have worked with Glenn for years. I have witnessed his talent, and I know what he is capable of," the billionaire chairman and owner of OTB, Renzo Rosso, was quoted as saying in a company statement.

Rosso was instrumental in resurrecting the career of Galliano after the then drug and alcohol-addicted British designer fell into disgrace in 2011 due to an anti-Semitic rant in a Paris bar.

Galliano parted company with Maison Margiela in December after 10 successful years of rising sales, making him a hard act to follow.

Martens, who made his name at now-defunct experimental label Y/Project, studied at Antwerp's renowned Royal Academy of Fine Arts like Martin Margiela, who founded his eponymous label in 1988.

"After Martin, who gave life to the Maison and its unique Artisanal line, and John who made it the most cutting-edge couture house in the world, I am proud to have a third couturier at its helm," Rosso added, referring to Martens.