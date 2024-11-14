'Cost-effective solution for brands': Are AI models the new face of fashion?

AI-generated image from the homegrown clothing label Ragdoll

Fashion models may soon face competition from a surprising source: Artificial Intelligence (AI). Fast-fashion giant Mango, for example, recently announced its commitment to using AI regularly in its advertising campaigns. Just days before Mango reported record profits in July, the brand launched ads featuring AI-generated images of women wearing its latest collection, marking a pivotal shift in the industry.

This move comes as brands recognise the cost-effectiveness and versatility AI offers. Instead of scheduling photoshoots and hiring models, brands can now create high-quality images on demand. So, as brands increasingly experiment with AI-generated images, do models risk being replaced by digital counterparts?

Mango's AI brand campaign

“The demand for content in the fashion industry is insatiable,” says Kirti Poonia, founder of the next-gen AI company Caimera, which provides AI-generated fashion imagery. “A brand needs to publish relatable content across platforms and countries, capture diversity across body types, and ensure local relevance. AI is finally in a position to support this demand, thanks to the high quality of output it’s capable of achieving.”

However, AI in fashion is not without controversy. While this shift may benefit brands like Mango financially, it may pose a threat to the livelihoods of fashion models. Moreover, the authenticity and emotional connection that real models bring to campaigns could be compromised, potentially affecting how consumers perceive the brand.

“It’s a real concern,” says Josephine, a UAE-based model. AI models don’t need breaks, fees, or even makeup artists, which can be tempting for brands wanting cost-effective solutions. “For ‘human’ models, especially those who have invested significant time and energy into building their careers, it feels as though the ground is shifting beneath us. But, as with anything, we must adapt—change is the only constant,” she adds.

Josephine, a UAE-based model

As a result, this raises important questions about the role of AI in shaping not just marketing strategies, but also cultural perceptions of beauty and identity.

A revolution?

AI-generated images are efficient, customisable, and capable of delivering hyper-targeted content at scale. While there’s no doubt they offer a cost-effective solution for brands, the full extent to which this content can be utilised by brands remains uncertain. “Currently, there are still very few apps and software available for creating these images, which means designers are limited to a small pool of options,” says Mariam Yehia, founder and creative director of the homegrown clothing label Mrs. Keepa.

However, the technology, though still in its early stages, can also enable brands to generate diverse models that align with various demographics and aesthetics, without the logistical challenges of traditional casting.

“Most AI represents South Asian women in a classic form, usually clad in a saree and a bindi,” says Kirti, adding that Caimera recently created a custom AI model for South Asian women that breaks traditional stereotypes. “We’ve built a model that reflects a modern, urban aesthetic, including representation from regions often overlooked, such as India’s North East,” she adds. “Creators of AI models have an added responsibility to prevent skewing global beauty standards.”

Roula Traboulsi, founder of the new Dubai-based clothing label Ragdoll, notes that while AI models offer immense creative freedom, “allowing us to test new ideas without limitations,” this boundless flexibility can sometimes feel “overwhelming, as campaigns might lack the genuine warmth of human interaction.”

Roula Traboulsi, founder, Ragdoll

For Roula, who’s actively used AI models to showcase her latest collection, the key challenge lies in “maintaining authenticity in the creative process, even when using digital tools.”

Preserving the ‘soul’ of fashion

Beyond logistical and economic implications, the adoption of AI in fashion brings ethical considerations to the forefront. In the ever-evolving AI climate, brands should avoid using AI to replicate the resemblance to real people without permission, and should not promote outdated beauty standards. “Brands must refrain from stereotypical beauty standards, ensuring that AI doesn’t perpetuate a monolithic image of beauty,” says Kirti.

The ethical question also extends to the nature of creativity itself. Farhad Oroumchian, a professor of information sciences, notes that AI’s approach to creativity can feel artificial. “When AI generates art or fashion, you often see imitations or elements borrowed from existing works, which makes these outputs feel less original,” he says. “AI art is algorithmic, whereas human art is real, filled with emotions, soul, and unique expressions. AI should be a tool to enhance an artist’s creativity, not replace it.”

Kirti Poonia, founder, Caimera

Roula shares a similar sentiment. While AI might look real, it can’t capture the soul behind the image, believes the designer. “Choosing AI over human models means trading unique human qualities for efficiency,” she adds. “AI is incredibly adaptable, but this convenience can make moments feel less unique. A human model’s emotions and imperfections connect with viewers in ways AI can’t.”

New frontier of fashion

Far from making human talent obsolete, experts believe AI offers the fashion world an opportunity to innovate responsibly, using technology as an enhancement rather than a replacement.

“Everyone in this industry must learn AI. It’s causing the same transformation that social media did and it’s about adapting to new tools to stay relevant,” says Kirti, who’s currently developing a course on using Caimera, her AI camera platform, as a tool for fashion photography. Josephine, for her part, is focusing on authenticity and engaging directly with followers. By building a brand around genuine connections, storytelling, and authenticity, she aims to carve out a niche that AI models can’t fill. “For me, it’s about leaning into what makes me, me,” says Josephine. “Being a model now is also about being a creator, not just a face. That’s something AI can’t replicate.” To this, Kirti adds, “AI is quite good at creating a pretty face, but what it can't do is give that face a voice. That's why models who have a voice on social media will continue to hold their place.” AI-generated image from the homegrown clothing label Ragdoll The key takeaway? The future of fashion will likely involve a coexistence of AI and human talent, each serving a unique role. For brands, the challenge will be in balancing the benefits of AI-generated models with the irreplaceable qualities of human expression and creativity. For industry leaders like Mariam, this balance is crucial to maintaining a connection to the real, diverse world that fashion aims to represent. “Using AI to push creative boundaries is exciting, but we can’t let it overshadow human representation,” she cautions. “At the end of the day, it’s the human experiences that make fashion feel alive and worth caring about.” somya@khaleejtimes.com ALSO READ: Cartier family descendant recalls late grandfather's Dubai visit, says 'Jewels reveal the story of the world' From social media sweethearts to soon-to-be parents: Nora and Khalid welcome a new chapter How this latest beauty trend has taken over Dubai's social media scene