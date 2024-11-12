A season of timeless style: Winter collection from Splash

This winter, Splash presents an exquisite collection that embodies the art of fine dressing.

Thoughtfully curated, each piece in the collection blends timeless sophistication with effortless style, offering a seamless transition from summer to winter.

Beyond the usual bulky layers and heavy sweaters, this winter collection is made for the Middle Eastern winter, where the fickle sun and desert winds require a wardrobe that is as versatile as it is functional.

Dollhouse Dreams

From girly silhouettes that scream "Come on, Barbie, let's go party" to plush layers in pink hues that would make even Barbie's dream closet jealous, this season's collection is a fashion playground. A fusion of Barbiecore meets cottage core, the palette is bright and youthful with a good mix of botanical prints and understated monochrome pieces for women. Enjoy a blend of great style and tailoring that won’t let winter fashion fall prey to the gloom and grey of the weather.

From denim skirts to long jackets to light layers and cardigans, this perfectly curated wardrobe is all about layers, textures, and pieces that don't have to be stored away at the end of winter but can stay in your year-long rotation. An eclectic blend of playful, preppy, bohemian, and timeless styles that promise to make your wardrobe feel fresh, fun, and effortlessly chic - it's a winter carnival of fabulous style that is totally Barbie-approved.

For Young Tribe

For the youth, the new edits from Starter, Kappa, Lee Cooper and Iconic deliver fresh, trendy styles with bold, innovative edits that are perfect for self-expression. From character tees to varsity-inspired styles to co-ords and athleisure, the designs are defined by their vibrant energy, offering layered pieces and smartly crafted essentials that make winter dressing a whole lot of fun.

True Size Winter fits

The plus-size fashion from the newly launched Ulla Popken collection brings inclusivity to the forefront, celebrating curves with beautifully designed silhouettes that blend comfort with style. From structured blazers to flowing skirts, each item reflects the season’s sophistication with a vintage charm that makes layering a work of art.

For the Gentlemen

For men, the collection embraces a more grounded aesthetic, drawing inspiration from earthy tones, heritage cuts, and a subtle touch of bohemian flair. The result is a modern yet timeless look, balancing rugged charm with refined tailoring. From edgy casualwear to more classic, tailored options in resort wear, men will find the perfect combination of style and warmth this winter at Splash.

Get Winter Ready

To complete the season's offering, Splash introduces cozy sleepwear, designed for ultimate comfort during the colder months. With soft fabrics and inviting designs, this collection ensures relaxation meets style, providing the perfect attire for winter nights.

A one-stop-shop for revelling in all the joys of the season, discover the latest Winter Collection in-store at Splash, Splash at Centrepoint and online at www.splashfashions.com