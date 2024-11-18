‘Everything looks calm on the surface’: DXB F&B Awards 2024 jury member James Knight Paccheco on managing stress inside a kitchen

In 2020, when the world was reeling under the impact of the global pandemic, James Knight-Paccheco saw first-hand the toll it took on the hospitality industry. Experienced chefs were forced to let go of teams they’d nurtured like family, creating a mental health crisis of a different kind. It spurred him to take action and the result was The Dubai Chefs Collective, a space dedicated to supporting F&B professionals and fostering open conversations in the sector. This initiative also aligned with his podcast, where candid discussions with chefs and restaurateurs delve into the challenges and triumphs of the industry.

These beyond-the-kitchen initiatives reflect James’ deep passion for his profession and the broader hospitality community. With an illustrious career that spans iconic establishments like Le Manoir Aux Quat' Saisons and Claridge’s, alongside celebrity TV appearances, he has earned recognition as master of his craft. But it’s also his leadership and commitment to collaboration that makes him an important voice in the industry. Whether it is running his company Group JKP or guiding SEEN Holding, the firm that houses RYBA restaurant in Abu Dhabi (it just got recognised with the Michelin Bib Gourmand) or mentoring the next generation of chefs, James continues to push boundaries.

In an engaging conversation, the multi-hyphenate TV show host, podcaster, influencer and celebrity chef talks about all things food, culture, mental health and why younger eastern cities are taking over as food capitals. Edited excerpts from an interview:

This is the ninth season of the Chef JKP Podcast. How do you plan your episodes?

When I started the podcast in 2020, my goal was to create a learning platform for culinary students, offering them insights from seasoned chefs. Being at the top of this industry requires immense mental and physical resilience — working 10-12 hours a day, missing family events and embracing both the highs and lows while dedicating yourself to serving others.

The podcast quickly gained traction, and here we are in its ninth season! Each season is built around a central theme, and our guests are carefully chosen to align with it. Our objective has always been to spotlight the gastronomic talent in the region. While we’re fortunate to have many people wanting to be featured, I’m particular about who makes the cut. So I take it upon myself to thoroughly research each guest. They need to bring value to a global audience, make an impact on the business, be articulate, and share a compelling story.

How have your conversations with fellow chefs shaped your own views on industry challenges?

Let me put it this way - since I am a chef, I have more insights. The Chef JKP Podcast is a long form conversation, sometimes extending to more than an hour. My job is to get all the gossip and details from my interviewee — be they a chef, restaurateur or CEO.

Did these conversations inspire the creation of the Dubai Chefs Collective?

In many ways, yes. The Dubai Chefs Collective was born during the pandemic. In some places, like the UK, furlough schemes provided a safety net, but in other regions, the reality was grim. I know chefs who went unpaid for months and senior chefs who had to let go of their teams over Zoom! And let’s be honest, chefs aren’t HR experts; having to make such decisions took a huge toll on many of them.

Recognising this, Chef Shane Born and I created the collective as a safe space for chefs. It’s a platform where they can share their struggles and feel heard. Whether you’re dealing with mental health challenges or just feeling low, we are here to listen and support.

Do you feel there aren’t enough conversations about mental health in the F&B industry?

Absolutely, we need to talk about it more. Stress is a constant in this industry. The statistics don’t lie — mental health challenges cost the global hospitality sector millions annually.

In a recent TED Talk, I used the “Mount Vesuvius effect” as a metaphor for F&B: everything looks calm on the surface, but the smallest trigger can lead to an overwhelming eruption. We need to prevent these moments. Hence we want to reach out more to the community and need support from the government and industry bodies. It’s not just about funding; it’s about visibility and sending a clear message: whatever you’re going through, we’re here for you.

What are your tips for chefs or restaurateurs to reduce stress?

Start with the basics — stay active and exercise for at least 30 minutes a day. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, step away and take a breather. Most importantly, foster a supportive kitchen culture where mental health is a shared priority. Back when I trained in high-end kitchens, these conversations didn’t exist, but thankfully, there’s more awareness now. Management also needs to take this seriously — when the team feels safe and supported, it benefits the kitchen, the customers and the business as a whole.

One of the main causes of stress is the challenge of surviving and thriving in a competitive market like Dubai. How important is it for chefs to be good with numbers?

Incredibly important! One of the most common points of tension in restaurants is the dynamic between chefs and finance managers — they rarely see eye to eye. Chefs are creatives at heart, focused on crafting art on a plate, but the numbers are just as crucial. It’s an essential skill that should be deeply embedded in culinary education. When chefs start their training at 16 or 18, they should also be learning the fundamentals of business management, hidden costs, and recognising the importance of hitting financial targets.

Isn’t that a tough balance to achieve?

Yes, but it’s certainly not impossible! It’s a bit like marriage — you have to find that sweet spot where compromise and mutual respect meet. Be creative, but also learn how to make money. If you’re both a chef and a business owner, those values must align from the start. And if they don’t, you need to trust each other’s vision. If one person is constantly compromising the other, it’s probably not the right fit.

Here’s the key: when an owner hires a chef of a certain caliber, they need to understand who they’re bringing on board. Do your due diligence. And chefs, the same goes for you — make sure you’re researching both the person and the company. Most importantly, trust your instincts.

Do chefs have a big ego?