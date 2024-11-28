Empowering girls and transforming communities

Arjun Kaur Mittal is a Hale Education student at North London Collegiate School Dubai and founder of Her Needs Tanzania, a foundation focused on providing menstrual products and empowering girls through education and sports in rural Tanzania.

Arjun Kaur Mittal, a young changemaker, is no ordinary high school student. At just 16, she has taken bold steps to tackle pressing issues in rural Tanzania — particularly focusing on menstrual health and youth empowerment. Her foundation, Her Needs Tanzania, aims to provide sustainable access to sanitary pads for thousands of young girls, ensuring they can attend school with dignity, while simultaneously empowering youth through the power of sports.

Arjun’s journey began when she recognized that many girls were missing school due to a lack of affordable sanitary products, while children in her community lacked resources to pursue sports like football. These were not just logistical problems, but signs of deeper inequalities she felt compelled to tackle. From this drive, Her Needs Tanzania was born.

Passionate about making a difference, Arjun focused on menstrual health, a critical but often overlooked issue. Many girls in rural Tanzania miss school during their periods due to the high cost and limited availability of sanitary products. Arjun’s mission is to eliminate this barrier to education. With limited resources, she built Her Needs on the principle that “every meaningful change starts with personal action.” Her foundation has become a lifeline for countless young girls, providing access to safe, affordable sanitary products.

Arjun developed a business model that not only provides sanitary products but also creates sustainable income for local women. By advocating for changes to the taxation on sanitary products, which makes them unaffordable for many, she even met with Tanzanian MPs, including Speaker Dr. Tulia Ackson, to push for reforms.

Her foundation’s mission is clear: provide sanitary pads to girls who would otherwise rely on unsafe alternatives, such as leaves or cloth, which can cause infections and missed school days. “It’s shocking that in 2024, girls are still forced to choose between their education and managing their periods,” Arjun says. Her project also raises awareness and educates girls on menstrual hygiene.

Last summer, Arjun organized a fundraising carnival in Arusha, bringing together local businesses and donors to raise $80,000. With this funding, Her Needs Tanzania is able to supply sanitary products to 20,000 girls in the Arusha region for the next three years, ensuring they don’t miss school because of their periods.

Beyond menstrual health, Arjun is passionate about the transformative power of sports. She organized a 3-week football camp for 63 students from Sinon Primary School, providing them with a space to play and develop their skills, despite the lack of proper resources. “These students deal with challenges many of us can’t imagine, but through football, they found joy and freedom,” Arjun explains. Her experience coaching younger teams at her school inspired this camp, where she saw the emotional and physical benefits of sports. Arjun’s advocacy goes beyond grassroots work. She took her mission to the Tanzanian Parliament to push for systemic changes to the taxation of sanitary products. Although disillusioned by the inefficiency she witnessed, Arjun remains determined. “Sometimes it’s the small woman who must push the big woman to make decisions that help all women,” she says. Looking ahead, Arjun’s long-term goal is to eradicate period poverty across Tanzania. She plans to expand Her Needs by advocating for further tax reforms and launching educational workshops to combat the stigma around menstruation. She aims to collaborate with larger NGOs and government bodies to ensure more girls across Africa have access to essential resources. Arjun’s message is clear: with privilege comes responsibility. “We all have the power to make a difference,” she says. Through Her Needs Tanzania, she is proving that even small, personal actions can create lasting impact and change lives. Arjun Kaur Mittal is a name to watch, as her work continues to challenge deep-rooted inequalities and uplift communities in Tanzania.

“If you’re a young student in the UAE passionate about making a difference, Her Needs Tanzania is now welcoming ambassadors who want to be mentored and empowered to create their own impactful projects. Through my support, guidance, and mentorship, together we can turn your ideas into meaningful change, just like Her Needs Tanzania.” Arjun says in her attempt to advocate for the expansion of Her Needs.