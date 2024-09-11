Embrace post-summer season with unmatched offers and experiences

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 8:49 PM Last updated: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 8:54 PM

As the summer season transitions into the vibrant fall, Al Bandar Rotana and Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana have introduced a range of offers tailored for corporate professionals, event planners, and leisure seekers alike.

Nestled on Baniyas Road, Al Bandar Rotana is a five-star hotel boasting stunning waterfront views. Situated in one of Dubai’s key business hubs, the hotel is conveniently close to Dubai International Airport, the Dubai World Trade Centre, and the diplomatic district. The hotel’s proximity to major attractions such as world-class shopping malls, traditional souks and the Al Seef district makes it a prime destination for business and leisure guests.

For those seeking elevated experiences, Club Rotana rooms offer exclusive access to the Executive Lounge and personalized services. A wide array of dining options includes Gusto Italian Restaurant with stunning view from the 18th floor, Morgan’s Bar & Restaurant with a unique gastropub experience, Salt & Pepper All-Day-Dining Restaurant, Vanilla Lobby Lounge, The Deck Pool Lounge and 24-hour in-room dining ensure that every culinary preference is catered to. The Bodylines Fitness & Wellness Club offers a modern gym and outdoor swimming pool with panoramic views of Dubai skyline, sauna, steam and massage rooms for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Al Bandar Rotana’s meeting and event spaces include six state-of-the-art venues that are bathed in natural light, offering the perfect environment for meetings, corporate conferences, social gatherings and special celebrations. “Whether you are hosting an intimate business meeting or a grand event, our experienced team ensures seamless planning and execution. Our facilities are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology, making them the ideal choice for conferences and business functions. Complementing these offerings is our expert catering service, which is designed to provide a custom culinary experience that enhances every occasion,” a spokesperson said. Beyond its in-house event capabilities, Al Bandar Rotana offers outside catering services with the “Chef on the Move” concept. For extended stays, Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana provides fully furnished serviced apartments, ranging from Studios to spacious Two- and Three-Bedroom Units, all offering breathtaking views of Dubai Creek. These apartments combine the comfort of home with the convenience of world-class hotel services, ensuring that long-term guests enjoy the ultimate in luxury living.

Ayman Ashor, General Manager of Al Bandar Rotana and Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana, said: “As we move into the post-summer period, we are delighted to offer a variety of experiences that cater to both corporate and leisure guests. Our event spaces, outside catering services, and personalized hospitality are designed to make every occasion extraordinary. Whether for business, leisure, or a special event, our dedicated team is committed to delivering exceptional service at every touchpoint.”