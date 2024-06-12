Eid Al Adha: Top places to visit in Dubai for entertainment and sumptuous food

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 4:56 PM

OliOli Museum of the Moon

On the occasion of Eid al Adha, OliOli announced the return of the iconic Museum of the Moon, by world-renowned artist Luke Jerram! From 14th to 21st June, this exhibit offers families a unique opportunity to celebrate Eid under the enchanting glow of the moon. The Museum of the Moon features a breathtaking 5-meter replica of the moon, created with highly detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface. Parents can sit back in our cozy majlis while kids find out their weight on the moon and enjoy the interactive sand art lightbox, unlocking endless possibilities of creativity.

Additionally, kids can explore OliOli®’s interactive permanent galleries, including soaring with friends in Air Gallery, running through Toshi’s Nets, watching art come to life in Future Park and much more! Access to Museum of the Moon is included with all General Admission tickets starting from AED139 for 1 Child + 1 Adult! Book your tickets in advance through the OliOli® website and avail their online offer!

Book your tickets on https://olioli.ae/motm/ or call 04 702 7300 for more.

Big Balloon Ride

In the spirit of Eid, The Big Balloon Ride, the premier family entertainment destination, at Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah, developed by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), opens its doors wide, inviting families, especially children to embark on a magical journey aboard a train ride, FREE OF CHARGE. Moreover, in a tribute to the elegance and tradition of Eid, Big Balloon Ride will be available at a discounted price of Dh50, along with complimentary henna application for ladies and girls with the purchase or recharge of a Big Balloon card.

While the free train ride will be available between 5:00 to 7:00 PM, henna application will be available all through the operating hours, during the festive period. That’s not all, true to the spirit of Eid Al Adha, Big Balloon is partnering with Vibe FM 105.4 and Red Crescent to set up a donation box to offer clothing to those in need at Gaza.

Price: Ranging from Dh10 to Dh100 for various games & activities

Reservations – info@bigballoon.ae

Location – Kisok 3, Al Majaz Waterfront, Sharjah

Insta - @Bigballoonride

More information : www.bigballoon.ae

Cipriani Dolci Jumeirah

Morning rituals take on a whole new meaning at Cipriani Dolci Jumeirah, where breakfast isn’t just a meal; it’s an experience to be savoured until 3 PM, allowing for a leisurely start to the day.

Delicate pancakes, creamy eggs benedict served on flaky Cipriani rolls, signature omelettes bursting with flavour, fluffy bomboloni with a variety of sweet fillings, buttery croissants, and an array of artisanal pastries are ready to welcome you. Whether you’re a breakfast enthusiast or simply tempted by a taste of Italy, Cipriani Dolci Jumeirah invites you to start your morning with a smile. Indulge in the finer things in life.

What: Breakfast at Cipriani Dolci Jumeirah

Where: Huna, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah 3

Timings: Breakfast served daily from 8.30 AM until 3 PM

Booking: Walk ins welcome, no reservations required

Website: www.ciprianidubai.com Instagram: www.instagram.com/ciprianidolci/ Kris with a View This Feast of Sacrifice, gather with your loved ones over a delectable offering of Arabic delicacies with a stunning view of Dubai’s iconic cityscape at Kris With a View, located at 19 floor, Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai. The 4-course set menu comprises of the traditional cold and hot mezze platter, choice of soups, the mixed grill platter, chicken mandi, or lamb machboos to select from. While you enjoy from our range of beverages, do not miss out on our selection of desserts from the assorted mixed baklava or the umm ali. Cost: Dh85 per person for a set menu | Dh160 for 2 persons | Dh235 for 3 persons | Dh310 for 4 persons Date: 15 - 18 June 2024 Timings: 12:00 pm to 3:30 pm | 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm Location: Kris With A View | Level 19, Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel For bookings or enquiries, call: 04 377 1184 / WhatsApp: +971 50 707 1196

prkkfnb@parkregishotels.com | mcmprkk@parkregishotels.com