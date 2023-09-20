Egyptian actress Huda El-Mufti becomes the brand ambassador for Italian luxury brand Bulgari

UAE-based psychologist and content creator Sadia Khan on healthy attachment styles and how to bring your authentic self into a relationship
Huda El-Mufti, the Egyptian actress, has been chosen as a brand ambassador for the prestigious Italian luxury brand Bulgari. As the newest Middle Eastern ambassador for the brand, known for her role in Mystery Box, she announced the news on her social media this week, accompanied by a video.
“I am very ecstatic to announce that I joined the Bulgari family as their latest brand ambassador for the Middle East,” she posted on Instagram.
Notably, Bulgari recently named Syrian actor Bassel Khaiat as their first male brand ambassador in the Middle East.
