DUO Gastrobar opens of second restaurant in Dubai

Dmitrii Blinov and Aleksandr Voznesenskii

After the remarkable success of its first restaurant, DUO Gastrobar has announced the opening of its second location in Dubai, situated in the fast-growing Creek Harbour neighborhood.

Founded by chef Dmitrii Blinov and St. Petersburg investor Aleksandr Voznesenskii, DUO Gastrobar continues to set a new benchmark in the city’s culinary scene with its unique gastronomic offerings and high-quality service.

The restaurant is the joint venture of a dynamic partnership between two accomplished professionals. Dmitrii Blinov, a celebrated chef with a string of successful restaurant projects in St. Petersburg, brings his culinary prowess to DUO Gastrobar’s concept, blending innovation with authenticity. His partner, Aleksandr Voznesenskii, is a pioneer in creating unique cultural and business spaces, including the iconic Sevkabel Port in St. Petersburg, which organizes at least 700 events every year.

Since opening its doors in Dubai last year, the restaurant has received widespread acclaim from guests and critics alike. In less than one year of operating, DUO Gastrobar has been awarded the Bib Gourmand from Michelin, which is a testament to the team’s commitment to quality and innovation. “Receiving the Michelin rating has validated our efforts and elevated DUO Gastrobar’s reputation, drawing increased interest from our guests. This motivates us to maintain and exceed our standards,” said Dmitrii Blinov.

The decision to open the second DUO Gastrobar restaurant in Creek Harbour was guided by a deep appreciation for the neighborhood’s energy and potential. “Creek Harbour is a promising and fast-developing location that perfectly complements our concept. It’s the ideal setting to further establish DUO Gastrobar as a part in Dubai’s culinary landscape,” Blinov added. While the new restaurant will remain true to DUO Gastrobar’s original concept, guests can expect exclusive dishes crafted specifically for this location. The menu will be updated quarterly, ensuring a fresh and innovative dining experience. Local collaboration also remains a key focus, with the restaurant sourcing ingredients from UAE farmers and featuring artwork by a local artist. Drawing from the experience of its first restaurant, the team has embraced the importance of adapting to local preferences while maintaining uncompromising quality. “We aim to influence the city’s gastronomic landscape by offering a casual dining experience with high-quality standards. Our goal is to become a favourite spot for Dubai’s residents,” said Aleksandr Voznesenskii.

With its commitment to excellence, creativity, and collaboration, DUO Gastrobar’s second restaurant is poised to captivate Dubai’s food lovers and further elevate the city’s dynamic culinary scene.