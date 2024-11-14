Dubai’s first members-only beachfront club: Membership benefits, key events revealed

Nestled on Dubai’s newly opened J1 Beach coastline, Chouchou is set to redefine luxury with a private, members-only beach club that embodies the relaxed elegance of the French Riviera in the heart of the city. Chouchou’s two-story beachfront venue promises members an exquisite retreat away from the bustle, complete with a restaurant, multiple bars, a hairdresser, and priority access to J1 Beach’s amenities.

"Chouchou was born out of a desire to create more than just a restaurant or beach club; it’s a private members’ beach house," says Tessay Horovitz, Head of Concept and Visual Design at Chouchou. Inspired by the timeless allure of the French Riviera and the vibrancy of Dubai, the club was designed to foster community and exclusivity.

“It is intended as a sanctuary for those who live and shape Dubai—a place where members feel truly seen and appreciated through personalised service,” Horovitz adds, highlighting their aim to create a warm, home-away-from-home ambiance at Chouchou.

Exclusive beachfront amenities

As Dubai’s only private beachfront members' club, Chouchou is a place where luxury meets the ease of spontaneous relaxation. Members can pop in for a morning swim or an evening by the pool without needing reservations, while enjoying the full-day access to Chouchou’s elegantly designed space.

According to Horovitz, each experience has been thoughtfully curated, from gourmet dining by Chef Valentin Bernigaud of Le Ritz Paris to intimate gatherings with fellow members.

"Our members leave with sun-kissed memories, a sense of ease, and a sparkle from the night before," says Horovitz, hinting at Chouchou’s exclusive events, like Thursday soirées at Les Salons, morning wellness sessions on the beach, and tasting nights with artisan producers.

The club also offers French cinema evenings and DJ performances, connecting members with local tastemakers and cultural enthusiasts.

Events and perks: What’s on the calendar

Starting December, Chouchou will host a variety of exclusive events, creating an ever-evolving social calendar. Members can indulge in Chouchou’s Gourmet Dinner Series, showcasing French-inspired regional dishes paired with exceptional wines.

Sunset Soirées, held at golden hour, offer live music and cocktails, a perfect atmosphere to unwind and connect against the J1 Beach backdrop. Art & Wine Nights bring an interactive, creative experience, inviting members to explore their artistic sides alongside local artists.

For wellness seekers, Chouchou’s sunrise yoga and pilates sessions are followed by nourishing beachside breakfasts, setting an energised tone for the day. The club also offers tastings and masterclasses led by a sommelier, and hands-on culinary workshops with Chef Bernigaud, offering a deeper look into the art of French cuisine.

Curated member benefits Beyond its doors, Chouchou extends exclusive privileges through high-end partnerships across Dubai. From priority reservations at premier restaurants to private styling sessions at luxury boutiques, these partnerships further enrich the Chouchou lifestyle. Members can also enjoy exclusive discounts at top-tier wellness centres, dining spots, and premium service providers around the city, ensuring that the essence of Chouchou resonates throughout every facet of their lifestyle in Dubai. Prospective members can visit Chouchou's website (http://www.chouchoudxb.com) to apply, where they'll have the opportunity to meet the membership team personally, ensuring a cohesive, like-minded community. Located at J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, it's open daily from 9 am to 2 am.