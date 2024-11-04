Dubai Run 2024: Registration, metro access, parking, route details explained

With the countdown well underway, it’s time to gear up for one of Dubai’s most anticipated fitness events. An annual fitness event hosted by Mai Dubai, Dubai Run 2024 will be the grand finale of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), bringing together families, friends, and fitness enthusiasts on Sunday, November 24, for an unforgettable experience.

Here’s everything you need to know to get ready for Dubai’s largest fitness event:

Which routes are available?

Participants can choose between two scenic routes: a 5km run for beginners and families, or a more challenging 10km route for seasoned runners.

Both routes offer an unmatched experience as they stretch along the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing participants to pass by some of Dubai's most celebrated landmarks in a car-free environment.

The 5km route starts at Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, near Dubai Mall, and ends at Sheikh Zayed Road, close to the Museum of the Future.

Photo: dubairun.com

On the other hand, the 10km route begins near the Museum of the Future on Sheikh Zayed Road and finishes at the DIFC Gate Building, near Emirates Towers.

Registrations open

Although the event is free, registration is mandatory for all participants and can be completed at dubairun.com. Once you’re signed up, stay updated by following @dubaifitnesschallenge on Instagram and checking the 'Need to Know' page on the website for all essential event details.

Upon registering, you can select an arrival time for both routes, starting as early as 4am, with limited slots to maintain a safe and enjoyable experience. Arriving early is advised to secure a good starting position, as late arrivals might not have time to complete the full route.

Children under 13 must be registered by a 21-year-old adult, while those aged 13 to 21 can register themselves with parents' permission.

Family-friendly, inclusive event

Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or simply looking for a fun family day-out, this event is open to all ages and fitness levels, welcoming over 200,000 runners for what is set to be the largest turnout yet.

Participants with specific needs, including people of determination, are also encouraged to join. For inquiries about accessible routes, you can write to pod@linkviva.com.

T-shirt and bib collection

Registered participants can pick up their T-shirts and bibs from Dubai Municipality Z'abeel Park 30x30 Fitness Village between November 11 and November 23.

If you decide to change your route, you must cancel your current registration and re-register for the other route. In cases where the bib has alreayd been picked up, you’ll need a new one, which can be collected from the designated location.

Participants are encouraged to take the metro to the respective venues for the easiest access, as the Dubai Metro will open early to accommodate runners. However, if you opt to drive in, participants in the 5km route can park at Dubai Mall and take the Metro to the World Trade Centre station. For those in the 10km route, parking is available at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with access to the Emirates Towers station via the metro. Detailed parking maps will be sent to registered participants as the event date approaches. The 30x30 Initiative The Dubai Run is an exciting way to wrap up DFC's 30x30 challenge, which encourages residents to commit to 30 minutes of daily exercise for 30 days. This month-long celebration of health and fitness aims to bring the community together and inspire people of all fitness levels to lead an active lifestyle. So, lace up, gather your friends and family and and prepare for a thrilling day-out celebrating fitness, community, and the vibrant spirit of Dubai with the world's largest free fun run.