Dubai: How a unique facility is tackling issues of isolation and loneliness among the elderly

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 3:50 PM Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 3:51 PM

What does it take to keep old parents happy? Dubai resident Yash Bhayani discovered that when his mother came home after spending time with her friend while window-shopping in Bur Dubai. “When my mother and her friend returned home, we saw a different level of happiness on her face even though they did not spend a single dirham while shopping. We found the reason for her smile – talk, engagement and quality time with like-minded individuals,” says Yash.

In a fast-paced world, where the elderly often find themselves disconnected from social interactions, Yash Bhayani and his wife Sonam decided to bring in that change through their social enterprise 2nd Innings. The Dubai-based venture is transforming how the elderly experience retirement by fostering social connections, promoting active lifestyles, and creating a community that feels like a second home.

The elderly who often visit their family in this part of the world feel lonely as they claim not to have anyone to speak to or spend quality time with. “They frequently express feelings of isolation and disconnection due to a lack of communication and social engagement. They report limited opportunities to connect with others, as their adult children work full-time, neighbours are uncommunicative, and they often lack friends," says Sonam. "This leads to a sense of loneliness and dissatisfaction with their daily lives, highlighting the need for effective strategies to foster social interaction and enhance their quality of life.”

Yash and Sonam Bhayani (seated)

Yash acknowledges that there is a gap between the needs of elderly citizens and the help available in the market. “The problem is even bigger in multicultural environments and metro living, resulting in depression, homesickness, mood swings and hypertension," he says. "We first observed this issue when our parents visited the country. Despite taking them out every weekend, they were feeling lonely during the entire week.”

Yash, who brings over a decade of corporate experience in finance to the initiative, is a chartered accountant by profession. His financial acumen and dedication have been key to the company’s success. "Our mission was simple: create a space where they can interact, stay active, and feel connected," he says.

His focus on financial stability and operational efficiency has ensured that 2nd Innings remains affordable and accessible to a growing number of seniors. "Our vision is to make this community approachable to a larger audience. We want seniors across the globe to have access to such environments where they feel engaged and valued," he adds.

Sonam, who wears the CEO's hat at 2nd Innings, has been a passionate advocate for social impact since 2010. With a background in business administration and accounting, Sonam pivoted her career towards creating a social enterprise focused on improving the lives of the elderly. "I’ve always been passionate about care and support, and I saw how our parents, despite all the modern conveniences, were missing out on something as simple as human connection," she shares.

Her primary goal has been to combat sedentary lifestyles often adopted by the elderly. "Our members come here not just for fitness or games, but for the joy of spending time with like-minded individuals. They now have a reason to step out and enjoy their day, which they previously didn’t," she elaborates.

Under Sonam’s leadership, 2nd Innings has grown from just two members to a vibrant community of 12 in a short span of three months. Sonam is proud of the diversity within the community, with members from India, Pakistan, and Kazakhstan all coming together under one roof. "It’s amazing to see how language barriers don’t matter here. People come for the sense of belonging, and that’s exactly what we’re providing."

Making a Social Impact