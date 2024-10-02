Dubai: Free laughter yoga class this Saturday

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 5:19 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 5:20 PM

What’s nicer than going for a class that you know is going to end with you feeling good? Prana House, a wellness and yoga centre located in Motor City, is teaming up with laughter yoga expert Pranalli Dhamankar, for a giggle-filled session of laughter yoga this Saturday.

The session is scheduled to raise awareness about mental health ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10.

The free class will take place at 4pm. Seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, so registering is essential. Want to book your spot? Head over to https://wa.me/971585782537

And what's more, this is the month of the annual Dubai Fitness Challenge. It's running from October 26 to November 24 this year and bringing the usual fun to the field. There are going to be free classes dotted across town and lots of motivation to get you moving.