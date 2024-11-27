Dubai extends 3-day super sale for the first time; promos to run until December 2

Photo: Supplied

In a first, Dubai is extending its highly popular three-day super sale (3DSS) by an extra day this year, it was announced on Wednesday. It will kick off on November 29 and run for four days until December 2 in celebration of Eid Al Etihad.

Mega deals and discounts of up to 90 per cent will soon be up at more than 3,000 stores and 500 brands across the city.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the super sale covers a wide range of items — from fashion, footwear, and accessories to beauty and wellness, home and kitchen — making it the perfect time to prepare for the holiday season.

Where to shop

The citywide event will take place across Dubai’s leading shopping malls and retail destinations, including (but not limited to):

Al Khawaneej Walk

BurJuman

City Centre Al Shindagha

City Centre Deira

City Centre Me'aisem

City Centre Mirdif

Circle Mall

City Walk

Dubai Festival City Mall

Ibn Battuta

Mall of the Emirates

Mercato

Nakheel Mall

Oasis Center

The Beach JBR

The Outlet Village

Wafi