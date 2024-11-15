Dubai-based British couple vow to empower next generation

Dariush Soudi and his wife, Angela Soudi. Photos by Neeraj Murali.

Dubai-based British couple Dariush Soudi, founder of Arena Capital and Gladiator Summit, and Angela Soudi, director, Arena Capital and Creator of Junior Gladiator Kidpreneurs, are committed to empowering the next generation with entrepreneurial skills.

Dariush, 58, Briton of Iranian origin, said: “The UAE’s world-class infrastructure, central location, top-tier airlines, favourable tax status, and ease of doing business are crucial elements for any entrepreneur. The vision and optimism of this country’s leadership are commendable, creating a “yes, we can” attitude that fuels our energy and drive. Dubai is a truly visionary emirate, where new developments, projects, and opportunities arise constantly, fuelling a dynamic atmosphere of growth and possibility.”

Angela, 48, recalls moving to the UAE and launching her first business. “The UAE’s supportive, forward-thinking environment fosters innovation and entrepreneurship, offering an ideal setting to grow and expand businesses organically,” she said.

New beginnings

Angela is an entrepreneur, educator, and advocate for youth empowerment. Beginning her professional journey in sales and marketing for some of Europe’s largest medical and orthopaedic companies, Angela was appointed managing director for a German-based mobility company in the UK before moving to Dubai in 2010. Here, she embarked on a new chapter as an entrepreneur with her husband, Dariush. Together, they built several successful businesses within the UAE and launched Gladiator Mastery events in 2022, which has developed into the Gladiator Summit.

Today, Angela’s focus lies in youth empowerment, notably through her pioneering initiative, the Junior Gladiator Kidpreneurs programme, which equips children and teens with essential entrepreneurial skills. In addition to her work with youth, Angela is a podcast host, who shares insights on entrepreneurship and personal development. She is also set to release her first children’s book on entrepreneurship, further cementing her commitment to shaping the next generation of leaders.

Dariush is a world-renowned entrepreneur and business strategist celebrated as the “Most Inspiring Entrepreneur in the Middle East” for several years. Dariush is known for his attitude towards success and direct approach. His goal is to push you to become the person you’ve always dreamed of being by forcing you out of your comfort zone. By talking about his life experiences, setbacks, and heartbreaks, he shares his lessons in a simple yet powerful way. With 40 years of experience, Dariush has built a substantial investment portfolio, a thriving community of individuals committed to success by learning from his programmes, and created one of the UAE’s most popular podcasts, making him the ultimate master of his craft.

“One thing I realised early on was that traditional education wasn’t the right fit for me. Being dyslexic, I knew that I wanted to earn and succeed, but it wouldn’t be through conventional academic paths. Sales became my natural starting point, eventually leading me to establish and run my own businesses,” said Dariush.

Angela shares that she had the opportunity to learn from both her parents; while her father was an entrepreneur, her mother had a nine-to-five job, so she witnessed the contrasting lifestyles of an entrepreneur versus an employee.

“Watching my father take on the challenges and opportunities of building his own path left a lasting impression on me. I had the opportunity to observe his journey, seeing firsthand the dedication and hard work it took to build his legacy. It inspired me to follow a similar route, to pursue my own business aspirations,” said Angela.

Finding an anchor The couple were once neighbours — both recently out of previous relationships. Angela was managing business development for an orthopaedic company, while Dariush was focused on his own business. The couple shared experiences and challenging times—including a heart attack, family loss, and health struggles. “We found strength together and decided to pursue our dreams as a team. I moved to the UAE to reunite with my children after a period of loss, including a heart attack and financial hardships. The safety, opportunity, and promise of the UAE made it the perfect place to rebuild our lives and establish our business.” said Dariush. Initially, the couple conducted monthly workshops for 50-100 business owners, but the demand and logistics were overwhelming. “When we paused in May 2023, people kept asking for another event, so we expanded our approach: multiple speakers, affordable tickets, and a larger venue. This adjustment and risk paid off, with 500 tickets sold out in six weeks. We’re now preparing for Gladiator Summit II at the World Trade Center, five times larger than our first event, responding to incredible demand,” concludes Dariush. Tips for young couples who want to start their own venture To start a business, you don’t need a lot of capital — you need an audience and effective communication. Solid, open communication between partners is crucial. Patience and mutual understanding are also vital.

Recognising and leveraging each other’s strengths can make a powerful impact.