Crown Private School and Al Zorah Golf Club forge partnership

Collaboration aims to promote sustainability in education

by

A Staff Reporter
Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 1:47 PM

Crown Private School and Al Zorah Golf Club have joined forces to foster the next generation of environmental specialists in the emirate.

The collaboration aims to promote sustainability and educational enrichment for the students of Crown Private School.


The UAE has demonstrated a strong commitment to environmental sustainability and conservation with its progressive UAE Green Agenda. This forward-thinking plan, as part of the UAE Vision 2030, aims to promote sustainable growth and mitigate the impacts of climate change through a wide range of initiatives and protocols. The importance of the Green Agenda is particularly evident in its recognition and protection of crucial ecosystems, including mangroves.

Crown Private School’s curriculum will be enriched by integrating a new focus on environmental awareness, directly leveraging Al Zorah Golf Club’s commitment to preserving its natural surroundings. Students will have the opportunity to engage with the club’s facilities, experiencing first-hand the importance of sustainability in a real-world context.


The collaboration will involve a series of tailored educational programs and activities designed to introduce students to the concepts of ecological responsibility, wildlife conservation and the science of mangroves. These experiences are intended to inspire a new generation of environmental stewards, equipped with the knowledge and passion to make a difference.

“We are thrilled to partner with Al Zorah Golf Club,” said Shaun Robison, Board Member of Crown Private School. “By connecting our students with nature and emphasizing the importance of sustainability, we are preparing children for a future where they can contribute positively to their communities and the world.”

A Staff Reporter

