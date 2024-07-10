Partner Content By KT Engage
Clean Hands, Bright Futures: How a new hygiene training program helps educators
The Reckitt Hygiene Program led by DHA-certified doctors is helping equip school staff with essential hygiene training, making it easier for schools to action their commitment to fostering a healthier future for children and communities
"Handwashing is important as bacteria enter our bodies through our hands. That's why we've got to scrub them daily," stated a third-grade student who has embraced good hygiene practices. This simple line by a young student reflects a fundamental understanding of health and hygiene that is crucial for preventing the spread of illnesses.
In schools, teaching children the importance of handwashing can have a significant impact. Children who understand and practice good hygiene are less likely to spread germs to their classmates, creating a healthier environment for everyone. Programs that promote regular handwashing have been shown to reduce absenteeism due to illness, underscoring the critical role that this habit plays in public health.
Through the Reckitt Hygiene Program, Dettol Guardians helped boost the understanding and practice of hygiene through impactful, innovative interventions. Through this program, Reckitt aims to empower school staff with essential knowledge of effective hygiene practices, emphasising the importance of routine actions like handwashing.
Empowering Educators, Protecting Communities
By providing comprehensive training to teachers and administrators, the program not only enhances the ability to maintain high standards of cleanliness but also fosters a culture of hygiene that extends the entire school community. The initiative ensures that educators are well-equipped to model and teach proper hygiene practices, creating a safer and healthier environment for everyone.
Ayesha O Dear, Early Years Leader, EIS - Jumeirah, underscores the importance of the program in upholding a safe and healthy learning environment: "The program supports our commitment to maintaining a safe and healthy learning environment by promoting good hygiene practices."
"We regularly review practices, share strategies, and ensure everyone is following the same protocols," further adds. The school teachers undergo rigorous training to maintain the highest standards of hygiene throughout the academic year. Led by DHA-certified doctors, teachers receive comprehensive instruction on hygiene protocols and best practices. With this training, teachers educate students and ensure an immaculately clean and safe environment for everyone. This not only helps in preventing the spread of illnesses within the school but also ensures that students carry these essential practices home, extending the benefits beyond the school gates.
Building a Hygiene-Conscious Culture
Creating a hygiene-conscious culture starts at school. This initiative is a prime example as it provides essential training to school staff, ensuring they are well-equipped to foster and maintain high hygiene standards. From regular handwashing to maintaining clean learning environments, these practices become second nature, contributing to the overall well-being of the school community.
Here's how Y1 teacher reflects on the impact: "The program has ensured handwashing has continued as a regular part of our daily routine, with scheduled times for handwashing before snack/lunch and after activities. It's become ingrained in our classroom culture."
Instilling good hygiene practices in children starts in the classroom but must be supported and continued at home. By empowering educators through comprehensive training programs like the Reckitt Hygiene Programme, schools can cultivate a culture of hygiene that benefits the entire community.
All About The Program
What is the Reckitt Hygiene Program?
The Reckitt Hygiene Program, spearheaded by Dettol, is designed to help instilling effective hand hygiene practices super easy in schools.
What is the aim of this initiative?
The initiative aims to equip students with essential knowledge and skills to minimise the spread of germs through proper handwashing techniques and hygiene habits.
What is the focus of the program?
The program focuses on 'practicality and accessibility,' helping schools to stay well-equipped with hygiene supplies, and educational materials.
How does the program contribute to school communities?
By helping them foster a culture of cleanliness and responsibility, the Reckitt Hygiene Program seeks to create healthier school communities where students can excel both academically and socially.
If you'd like Dettol to come to your school with this programme, get in touch with +971 50 202 4024.