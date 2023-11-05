UAE: Kareena Kapoor Khan promotes pregnancy book, speaks on 'not feeling like a woman', body image

Photos: Instagram

Published: Sun 5 Nov 2023, 8:35 AM

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was met with crowds of adoring fans at the Sharjah International Book Fair, where she shed light on her book, ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible’. The actress, known for her candour, spoke about her journey through motherhood and the inspiration behind the book.

“When I was offered to write this book, I thought, who better than me could give an honest account of motherhood and my pregnancy journey?” said Kareena.

“I have given an up-close kind of experience about the pregnancy. If I had to write a book, this topic would be perfect, as I was becoming a mother for the second time,” added the actress.

Kareena said that she enjoyed her first pregnancy so much that she continued working until her ninth month. “I was excited about the platform... [the] book provides an opportunity to openly discuss everything I felt during her pregnancy, from daily activities to emotional behaviour.”

“The book which I have written, one can read it even 15 or 20 years after becoming a mother,” said Kareena.

“It's all about the feelings and emotions ... a human account of what I went through, whether it's weight gain, not feeling like a woman sometimes or feeling uncomfortable.”

As a woman who has undergone various transformations in her body, from being a chubby girl to achieving a size zero figure, Kareena said: “Self-love and acceptance of one's body type is the biggest gift.”

“I am a Punjabi girl who loves food, and I was weighing just 45 kgs, and to be that, it's really tough,” she said. “I had my first son, Taimur, and then Jehangir. I lost weight, gained weight, but I love myself whatever my body type is."

Moving to her film career, Kareena said that every character is special to her. “Some will be closest to you and some might not be. Everything I have done has a little bit of me. I just love acting as I come from a family that is so passionate about film.”

When asked about her dream role, Kareena replied, “I don't have a dream role, but the dream is to keep working and acting forever.”

Speaking on the progress of the Indian film industry, she commended female actors for making bold choices and contributing to female-oriented and led stories.

"I don't cook, but my husband Saif Ali Khan cooks really well," she humorously added.

Expressing her admiration for the UAE, Kareena said, “UAE has so much to offer. I would love to come here with my children, and the trip would be amazing. All Taimur's friends come over to Dubai and they keep showing him the pictures. Every time we ask him, he says, let's go to Dubai and experience this lovely place.”

