UAE: Book showcasing Mleiha's 200,000 years of cultural heritage unveiled at SIBF

Findings from 200,000 years ago that illustrate the history and cultural heritage of Mleiha have been compiled in a coffee table book, which was unveiled at the Sharjah International Book Fair on November 6, 2024.

The book titled 'Mleiha: Ancient Treasures of the UAE' chronicles the region’s evolution, from its early human settlement nearly 200,000 years ago to its development as a vibrant centre of trade and innovation. Mleiha is now recognised on Unesco's tentative list of World Heritage Sites. The publication guides readers through Bronze Age tombs, pre-Islamic forts, and intricate artefacts, each discovery revealing the stories of civilisations that once thrived in this arid landscape.

"We are delighted to launch the Mleiha book at the Sharjah International Book Fair. Mleiha not only holds archaeological significance but also captivates with its stunning landscapes and biodiversity," Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, told Khaleej Times during the launch.

The book results from a collaboration between the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Assouline Publishing and serves as an authoritative reference on one of the UAE's most significant archaeological sites.

Elaborating on the research involved in the publication, Al Qaseer noted, "It took us almost a year to gather information and photography, capturing the essence of Mleiha and its archaeological findings. This book offers a comprehensive look at what has transpired in this unique area."

He emphasised the importance of the archaeological discoveries documented in the book, highlighting, "Findings from 200,000 years ago illustrate that humanity has long inhabited this region. The journey through time—from the Bronze Age to pre-Islamic artefacts—reveals Mleiha's remarkable history."

Addressing the book's potential impact on future generations, Al Qaseer remarked, "This publication is crucial for educating young people about the UAE's rich heritage. They will learn about our history, fostering a deeper appreciation for Mleiha and its cultural significance." Al Qaseer hinted at future collaborations to explore other significant areas in the UAE, stating, "Sharjah is home to many notable sites. We aim to document these places of significance, ensuring that their stories are preserved." He concluded by noting that the book also serves as an engaging resource for tourists and history enthusiasts, saying, "The book encapsulates themes of archaeology, nature, and biodiversity, making the history of Mleiha accessible to a broad audience and enhancing its appeal as a unique destination for heritage, culture, and eco-tourism." The publication is now available to readers, researchers, and cultural institutions both regionally and globally. It promises to broaden the understanding of Mleiha's archaeological significance and its role in the UAE's cultural landscape.