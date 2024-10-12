Dubai: These 30-year-old community bookshops allow patrons to return books for half the price

The original Archies store. Photos: Supplied

In a city defined by towering skyscrapers, one of its oldest and most beloved treasures remains tucked away in the quiet streets of Karama: Archies. This second-hand bookshop opened in 1994 and has been serving the community for 30 years, standing as a testament to the lasting power of literature in an age increasingly dominated by digital technology.

A key attraction for loyal customers is the store’s buy-back system, which allows patrons to return books after reading them for half the purchase price. This keeps literature affordable for the community. Their membership program enhances the shop’s character further, allowing families to borrow up to 24 books a month for a nominal fee.

Going inside the bookstore, one would see that the shop's shelves are filled with an eclectic mix of titles across every imaginable genre, from art and architecture to children's literature and classic fiction. This seemingly chaotic arrangement adds to its charm, inviting customers to enjoy the thrill of unexpected finds.

At the heart of Archies is its founder, Bhisham Sainani, who, alongside his wife Leena, has been running the bookstore for three decades. Initially an investor in Archies, Bhisham took full ownership of the business in 2001, the same year he and Leena launched another second-hand bookstore, Book World, in Satwa. Since Bhisham’s retirement in 2019, the couple has devoted themselves entirely to managing these two beloved shops.

Reflecting on this journey, Bhisham remarked, “I've been running this business for 30 years now. We cater to everyone—literature lovers and students alike—providing access to over 100,000 new and second-hand books."

The story of the Sainani’s is as fascinating as the books they sell. Originally from Delhi, Bhisham moved to Dubai in 1979 after working for the Shah of Iran in the late 1970s. His passion for books, inspired by his father, a school principal, stayed with him through these travels.

"Back in our day, there were no gadgets. Books were everything," Bhisham recalled. "For us, this isn't just about making money—it’s about passion."

Their bookstores offer a range of titles, from bargain books priced at just Dh3 to rare, out-of-print editions."We sell at reasonable prices for one reason only—our love for literature, which we want more people to enjoy," said Bhisham.

Leena, the quiet force behind the business, shares this love of literature. "We never sent our children for any tuition," she recalled, smiling. "We believed in the education books could give them. They read voraciously and grew up with the values we instilled through stories.”

Though their children have moved on, with one now living in the US, the couple remains deeply invested in their mission of imparting knowledge. Their longtime hobby of sourcing and collecting books has evolved into a full-time pursuit. Their travels around the world, from Europe to the US, have enriched their collection, with books brought back from every destination.

The shop’s collection is vast and varied. From timeless classics like ‘The Alchemist’ to children’s favorites such as ‘Wimpy Kid’ and ‘Dog Man’, the shelves are stocked with something for everyone. There are also genres and authors not readily available in mainstream bookstores, including science fiction, historical fiction, and the complete works of Stephen King, Jeffrey Archer, and John Grisham.

Over the years, Archies and Book World have transformed into community hubs. Families who visited decades ago now bring their children, making the stores a multigenerational staple of Dubai’s cultural landscape. Bhisham proudly noted, "I can show you memberships that are 20 years old!"

For loyal patrons like Swaroopa Satish, a retired teacher, the store has been a sanctuary. “Back in the 90s, before social media, we used to visit every week,” she recalled, adding: “Archie's Bookshop became a pivotal gateway to knowledge for our family. It was such a pleasure to browse through the books there and escape into a world of fantasy.”

Biju Das, a Dubai resident and marketing professional, echoed this sentiment: “Archies is a true hidden gem. As the oldest bookstore in the area, it has an incredible collection of books. I've been a member for 10 years, and discovering this place has been a joy. The ambiance is delightful, and the customer service, especially from Ms. Marinette, is exceptional. Visiting is a treat for the soul, and I highly recommend it to anyone wanting to rekindle their love for reading.”

"It's a fantastic collection, and I've been a dedicated member for over a decade. For book lovers, there's no better place than Archies,” shared another long-time loyal customer.