How to keep your skin healthy and radiant during Ramadan 2024

Published: Wed 28 Feb 2024, 12:57 AM Last updated: Wed 28 Feb 2024, 12:58 AM

Hydration Station

Water, water, water! Keep yourself hydrated between iftar and suhoor to keep your skin looking fresh and vibrant. Opt for water-rich foods to double down on hydration.

Moisture Marvels

Twice-a-day moisturizing is key. Look for products with hyaluronic acid and squalene to give your skin the nourishment it craves. Consider adding face spray and oil for that extra hydration boost. And don't forget the sunscreen – your skin's shield against the harsh Ramadan sun.

Antioxidant Feast

Boost your skin radiance by loading up on antioxidants during iftar and suhoor. Berries, dates, almonds, dark chocolate, and pomegranates are your go-to snacks. Treat your skin to a handful of berries post-fasting – a tasty and nutritious treat for your skin.

Routine Love

Stick to your skincare routine religiously. Cleanse, hydrate with vitamin E and C serums, and indulge in a weekly scrub session. Your skin will thank you with a radiant glow.

Eat wisely

Eat smart during your joyous iftar and suhoor gatherings! Steer clear of oily, fast food, and sugary temptations to keep blemishes and lackluster skin at bay. Opt for a feast of proteins, fresh veggies, and nuts to load up on fatty acids and antioxidants, the secret sauce for a vibrant glow. Hydrate like a champ to flush out toxins and let your skin shine! Your body will high-five you for this wise and tasty choice.

Nutty Delights

Nuts are your skin's best friend. Almonds, pine nuts, hazelnuts, and peanuts are packed with fiber and healthy fatty acids – a perfect combo for that Ramadan glow.

Gentle Vibes Only

Don't be too harsh on your skin during Ramadan. Opt for gentle cleansers, avoid over-washing, and choose skincare and makeup products that are light on your skin. Say goodbye to heavy foundations and hello to products that provide hydration and light coverage.

