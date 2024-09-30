How this latest beauty trend has taken over Dubai's social media scene

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 2:01 PM Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 2:09 PM

Dubai is a city built on ambition. From its record-breaking skyline to its meteoric economic rise, it has always been a place where big ideas flourish in the most creative ways. In recent years, this drive for innovation has also seeped into its vibrant social media culture, where content creators from diverse communities transform everyday moments into cultural movements.

In a city as fast-paced and dynamic as Dubai, it’s no surprise that new social media trends can emerge and explode almost overnight. The latest phenomenon sweeping the city’s beauty scene is the B U Trend—a social media movement that celebrates personal transformation and women’s empowerment through makeup.

What started as a relatable video of a content creator running late to a wedding has quickly transformed into a viral moment captivating beauty enthusiasts worldwide. The B U trend has taken platforms like TikTok by storm, showcasing the ability of UAE content creators to elevate even the smallest moments into a global phenomenon.

How it all began

It all started on September 16, when Dubai-based influencer Sonia, known for her candid approach to beauty, posted a spontaneous Get Ready With Me (GRWM) video on TikTok. With over 80,000 followers in the region, Sonia has a knack for creating relatable content.

This particular video showed her rushing to get ready for an event in just five minutes, capturing the real, unfiltered chaos of trying to glam up under pressure. What began as a simple, unscripted moment quickly resonated with viewers, who saw themselves in Sonia’s relatable struggle.

By September 18, one of Sonia’s friends, another Dubai-based influencer and DJ, Tumi,DontTouchMyHair who saw Sonia’s video, recognised the universal appeal behind her emotion. Known for her humorous takes on beauty and lifestyle, TumiDJDontTouchMyHair took the soundtrack from Sonia’s video and released her own version. Her lighthearted spin introduced more users to the trend, enabling the B U movement to gain momentum.

The soundtrack that amplified the trend

Tumi, who goes by the name DJDon’tTouchMyHair on TikTok, is a local DJ known for mixing fresh and engaging soundtracks. She saw the potential in the video’s raw energy and decided to remix Sonia’s her friend’s candid moments into a catchy soundtrack that perfectly encapsulates the fast-paced, glamorous lifestyle of Dubai.

The soundtrack itself has now become a central element of the viral B U Trend, spreading all across social media.

How the B U Trend took over

Just a few days later, on September 20, Anastasia, a renowned beauty influencer with over six million followers, discovered the soundtrack and was inspired to create her own content using the track. Known for her flawless beauty transitions, Anastasia added a cinematic touch to the trend by sharing her quick makeup look using perfectly timed transitions.

Her video went viral almost instantly, turning the B U Trend into a beauty challenge that influencers couldn’t resist.

Dubai’s influencer community quickly caught on. By September 21, Dina released her video, copying Anastasia’s exact moves and transitions but adding her personal style.

The next day, mega-influencer Noor Stars joined in, sharing her take on the B U trend, and instantly her massive following amplified the trend’s reach. Noor’s video introduced the trend to new audiences across the Middle East, adding a global dimension to what had started in Dubai’s beauty scene. Her sister, Baneen Stars quickly jumped onto the trend as well, making it a Stars sisters special.

Transitioning from a local phenomenon to a global beauty trend, influencers across TikTok, such as Amber Pitkins, have joined in, helping the movement amass millions of views and over 40 million followers, all actively engaging in this viral trend.

Dubai: Breeding ground for viral trends

What makes the B U trend so special is not just the beauty element—it’s also the way Dubai’s content creators join forces to spark creativity and amplify one another’s ideas.

With influencers hailing from all corners of the world, Dubai has become a melting pot of cultures, ideas and perspectives. The city’s influencers, like Sonia, aren’t just followed locally; they have audiences spanning continents. Hence, the rapid adoption of the trend by top influencers also shows how quickly new concepts can evolve in the city.

While Dubai’s beauty scene has long been known for its high-end glamour, the B U Trend also helps showcase another side of the city’s culture. With platforms like TikTok and Instagram as their stage, influencers now have the unique ability to take a single, relatable moment and transform it into a global trend.