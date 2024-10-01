'Felt like we're soul sisters’: Katrina Kaif, Huda Kattan reveal what brought their beauty brands together

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 7:25 PM Last updated: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 7:36 PM

Beauty is personal. Why do we say that? Because anything that enhances the notion of ‘beauty’ becomes an individual choice, allowing us to make a statement through every decision we make. Think of different makeup products as tools that enable us to express ourselves—a bold eye look, a subtle soft dewy glow, highlighting the cheekbones, adding contour to the nose, lashes or no lashes. Every choice reflects a part of our personality through non-verbal communication, based on the highly personalised sociocultural contexts of what we think ‘beauty’ entails. This is why the beauty industry remains one of the largest in the world— and a quick stroll through Sephora UAE should reveal this fascination.

Recently, one of the big moments that took social media by storm was when two beauty powerhouses, Huda Kattan and Katrina Kaif, came together for a heartwarming interaction. The conversation quickly became a celebration of their shared passion for empowering women through beauty. As they swapped beauty secrets and reflected on their journeys, it became clear that this partnership was built on respect, admiration, and an understanding of what it means to be a woman in business.

In a conversation with Khaleej Times, we speak to Katrina and Huda to delve into the foundations of their partnership, the qualities in one another that inspired them to join forces, and share some memorable moments from their exciting shoot together.

Edited excerpts from an interview with Katrina Kaif:

What inspired you to work with Huda Kattan and how did the idea come about?

I have always admired Huda’s journey—her vision, her creativity, and how she’s built Huda Beauty into a global phenomenon. When you see someone with that kind of passion and drive, you feel this natural connection. It felt like we were soul sisters. When we connected, it wasn’t just about two brands coming together; it was about two women who are passionate about beauty and empowerment. The idea of collaborating felt organic because we both believe in celebrating individuality and inclusivity. So, everything just aligned perfectly.

What is it about Huda Beauty that resonates with you as a global entrepreneur?

Huda has built something truly phenomenal with Huda Beauty. What resonates with me is her authenticity and transparency—she’s so real and so connected with her audience. As an entrepreneur, I’m inspired by how she’s been able to maintain that authenticity while scaling her brand globally. She’s someone who turned her passion into a brand that resonates with millions worldwide. We both share this deep commitment to creating products that not only make you look good but also make you feel good, and that’s something I really admire in her.

Katrina Kaif

What’s your go-to Huda Beauty product?

While I love many of Huda Beauty’s products, the Legit Lashes Mascara is something I find myself reaching for constantly—it just gives such a beautiful lift and volume. Recently, I tried her Easy Bake Loose Powder, and it’s been a game-changer for setting my makeup. It’s so finely milled and gives that perfect, natural finish. I’m definitely adding it to my daily routine.

How is Kay Beauty being received in the UAE so far?

The response in the UAE has been overwhelmingly positive, and I couldn’t be more thrilled. People have really embraced the brand, and it’s so heartening to see that our message of inclusivity and self-expression is resonating with so many. The UAE has such a vibrant beauty community that is also very discerning, and being a part of that has been incredibly rewarding.

With both Huda Beauty and Kay Beauty’s core ethos rooted in inclusivity, how does both of you coming together further empower women in the Middle East?

Inclusivity is at the heart of everything we do, and us coming together is a powerful statement of that. By joining forces, we’re showing women in the Middle East—and everywhere—that beauty knows no boundaries. It’s about breaking down barriers, being our authentic selves, and empowering women to embrace who they are. I believe this will inspire a lot of women to feel seen, heard, and celebrated, and that’s something truly special.

Can you share any fun moments from the shoot that stand out?

Before starting the shoot, Huda and I sat down and started talking. We connected so well that our teams had to remind us to get back to filming because we were running out of time. I found such a like-minded person in Huda. We discussed the challenges we’ve faced as founders and the joy that comes from connecting with our communities. Huda has this incredible energy, and when you’re around her, you can’t help but have a great time. She is a pioneer in the beauty industry; we bonded over our shared love for makeup and how far we’ve both come since those early days. Women supporting other women always feels incredible.

Edited excerpts from an interview with Huda Kattan:

How did you first meet and connect with Katrina?

Katrina is amazing. I actually met her in Mumbai at a Vogue event in 2019 — she's an icon, a legend, and just incredible. We were at different tables but sitting close to each other and she came over to tell me that she’s a big fan of Huda Beauty. She mentioned she was hoping to launch her own brand too, and it was such a nice conversation. I was literally blown away that Katrina Kaif was saying this to me! She’s so humble and amazing.

Katrina's favourite Huda Beauty products

A few years later, I found out she was in a group chat with a bunch of other beauty founders. I messaged her, saying, “I hope you don’t mind me reaching out directly. I’m obsessed with you, and you are so amazing!”. I've been watching everything she's been doing with Kay Beauty, and I’m so proud of her.