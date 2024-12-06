Decoding the secret of Russian beauty standards

Of all the stereotypes associated with Russia, its high standards of beauty stand out as particularly iconic. In a country known for its historic architecture, natural landscapes, and rich history, beauty is not just a visual concept—it is woven into the very fabric of daily life. Russian beauty has long captivated global interest, shaping beauty ideals for years. The almost perfect appearance of high standards continue to influence beauty practices today.

Though beauty is a standard shaped by a given culture, and beauty means different things in different places, there is something unique about Russian standards of beauty. “Whether a woman conforms to stereotypical beauty or not, their approach doesn’t change. It is always specific and intentional. As children, if we saw a lady wearing an orange scarf, she would surely carry an orange bag, and her nails and lip colour would complement her overall look. It was about caring enough to look well put together, every day, even if you’re walking to the grocery store. These principles are passed down from mother to daughter, shaping not only how Russian women care for themselves but also how we embody an ideal of grace and self-care,” says beauty expert Zieda Sharipova, who brings the essence of these beauty principles to her Dubai clinics—the Zieda Aesthetic Clinic and the Zieda Beauty Lounge. Her approach integrates traditional Russian beauty rituals with cutting-edge technology, creating a luxury experience that feels both grounded and transformative.

A look at the legacy

Traditionally, the Russian beauty ethos has prioritised a less-is-more philosophy that embraces a holistic view of skincare and self-care. This approach is tied to ancient practices and ingredients found abundantly in nature such as birch extract, sea buckthorn, and chamomile. These ingredients are known to nurture the skin, encouraging health and radiance from within. Rather than masking imperfections with heavy products, Russian beauty is about fostering a natural glow that radiates vitality and well-being.

At the heart of this philosophy are rituals inspired by the Russian banya, or steam bath—a tradition of sauna-like treatments that use herbal steam to detoxify and soften the skin. Many Russian women also incorporate facial massage techniques like lymphatic drainage, which stimulates circulation and reduces puffiness. There are days when your body will retain water and your skin will look dull, so a face care ritual like this works at the root of the issue, rather than layering with make-up.

“And that’s why I say that our approach is specific and intentional. It is not about having the perfect face or figure, it is about taking the time to look after what you have, nurturing it and preserving it, rather than trying to conceal it,” explains Zieda.

This inspired Zieda to bring her traditional perspective as a luxurious offering to Dubai. With Zieda Aesthetic Clinic and Zieda Beauty Lounge, she wanted to represent the spirit of Russian beauty, while adapting it for Dubai’s unique climate and beauty culture. Her clinic has quickly become a destination for celebrities and beauty aficionados.

Zieda’s Guide to Self-Care:

Zieda believes that Russian beauty rituals can be integrated into anyone’s daily routine. For those unable to visit the clinic, she encourages a simple but effective at-home regimen that captures the essence of Russian skincare:

Steam Therapy: Replicate the Russian banya experience by using a facial steamer or a warm towel infused with chamomile or mint. This helps to open pores, encourage circulation, and relax the skin.

Facial Massage: Gentle upward strokes during cleansing or moisturising can enhance blood flow and create a natural lift. Gua sha tools and jade rollers are ideal for lymphatic drainage and reducing puffiness.

Natural Ingredients: Try adding ingredients like chamomile tea or a drop of sea buckthorn oil to your routine. Chamomile acts as a soothing toner, while sea buckthorn hydrates and strengthens the skin barrier.

Consistency and Moderation: Russian beauty is all about simplicity and routine. Stick to a basic, consistent skincare regimen—think gentle cleansing, nourishing moisturisers, and regular hydration. Avoid overwhelming the skin with products and prioritise a few high-quality ingredients over complex routines.